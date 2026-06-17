BOYLE Sports England vs Croatia Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for World Cup Group L Clash

How to Claim BOYLE Sports' England vs Croatia Offer

Visit BOYLE Sports and register a new account Complete the account verification process Deposit a minimum of £10 using an eligible payment method Place your first sports bet of at least £10 within 14 days of registering Your qualifying bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (Evens) Cash out is not permitted on the qualifying wager Once the bet settles, you'll receive 4 x £10 free bets Free bets expire seven days after being credited No promo code is required

England vs Croatia Preview

England arrive at the World Cup with genuine expectations of challenging for the trophy. Thomas Tuchel guided the Three Lions through qualification with a perfect record, winning every match and conceding zero goals.

Harry Kane remains the headline act after another prolific season, while youngsters such as Elliot Anderson have emerged as serious options in midfield.

Anderson's rise from Nottingham Forest standout to England international has been one of the stories of the last 12 months and gives Tuchel another energetic option alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

The Germans' squad selection attracted some debate, particularly with the omission of players such as Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, but England still possess one of the deepest squads in the competition. The absence of major injury concerns heading into the opener is another positive.

Croatia, meanwhile, continue to defy expectations on the biggest stage. Runners-up in 2018 and third-place finishers in 2022, Zlatko Dalic's side have built a reputation for thriving in tournament football. They cruised through qualification unbeaten and scored more goals than several of Europe's traditional heavyweights.

Luka Modric remains the heartbeat of the team despite turning 40, while Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol has developed into one of the world's most complete defenders.

Up front, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir provide a reliable goal threat after combining for 45 goal involvements at club level last season.

The head-to-head narrative is impossible to ignore. Croatia famously defeated England 2-1 after extra time in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, denying the Three Lions a place in the final.

England will be favourites with bookmakers this time around, largely due to their superior squad depth and recent defensive record, but Croatia's tournament pedigree means writing them off would be a mistake.

BOYLE Sports' £40 England vs Croatia Offer - Key Details

BOYLE Sports Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (Evens) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit and bet £10 within 14 days at minimum odds of 1/1. Receive 5 x £10 free bets. Free bets valid for 7 days. 18+ GambleAware.org

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