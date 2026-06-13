How to Claim BOYLE Sports' Brazil vs Morocco Offer

Click any link on this page to go to BOYLE Sports' sportsbook. Select the Join Now button at the top of the homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Create a secure username and password for your account. Complete your account setup. Make a deposit of £10 or more and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher. Once your bet is placed, you’ll receive £40 in free bets. Use your free bet tokens to wager on your favourite sports, teams, or players. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after 90 days.

Brazil vs Morocco Preview

Morocco’s low-block during the 2022 World Cup saw the North African nation knock out Portugal and Spain on its way to reaching the semi-finals. They’ll attempt to complete similar heroics this time around, starting their campaign with a Group C clash with five-time winners Brazil at MetLife at 23:00 on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi given licence to overlap Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz on the right-hand side.

Hakimi and Diaz will be among Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest headaches ahead of the Group C opener. His team finished 5th in the CONMEBOL qualification, reaching the World Cup without the jeopardy of a play-off, but lost six of their 18 games.

Since then, they’ve won three of their four most recent friendlies, with the only defeat coming against World Cup 2022 finalists, France. During those games, Ancelotti has experimented with several formations, including 3-4-2-1, 4-2-3-1, and 4-3-3.

The team’s standout players are El Clasico rivals Vinicius Jr and Raphinha; if Brazil are to beat Morocco on Saturday, the left-sided attacking duo must exploit the openness of Morocco’s right-sided double act of Hakimi and Diaz.

Meanwhile, Premier League defensive midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães are likely to combine in a pivot in the middle of the park. While not embodiments of the joga bonita style, the duo will allow Brazil’s attacking outlets to play with greater creativity and freedom.

However, Morocco’s 18-year-old midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi may be the game’s most exciting midfield prospect. Bouaddi is elegant on the ball and is expected to move from Lille to one of Europe’s elite clubs after the World Cup.

Brazil have an average squad age of 29 years and 74 days, and will attempt to use their experience and steel to nullify Bouaddi’s effectiveness in the middle of the park.

Morocco can be backed at BOYLE Sports at 9/2 (5.50) to get their World Cup campaign off to a winning start, while Brazil are priced at 8/13 (1.61).

BOYLE Sports’ Brazil vs Morocco Offer – How to Claim

BOYLE Sports' Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. UK/IRE online only. Min odds 3/1. Max stake £/€20. One bet per match. 50% boost applied after all selections are settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Singles only. Free, void, or cashed out bets do not qualify. Payment and account restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



+