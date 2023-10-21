Bournemouth vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Battle at the Bottom on the South Coast

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Wolves predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in round nine of the Premier League.

Bournemouth find themselves in the unfortunate position of having not won a single game yet. In the hunt for their first three points, they welcome Wolves to the south coast, who are yet to claim a win on the road.

Bournemouth vs Wolves Betting Tips

Under 3 Match Goals @1/1 with bet365

Over 5 Bournemouth Corners @11/10 with bet365

Over 2 Wolves Cards @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Wolves may well still be riding high having defeated the incumbent champions Manchester City a mere three weeks ago and could look to add to the Cherries' considerable pain.

Bournemouth escaped the relegation battle last year, yet seem destined for this unless a rapid turnaround occurs at the club.

Lack of Vitality at Bournemouth

Neither of these sides has been exactly famed for their goal-scoring this season, and this should combine into what proves to be a low-scoring affair.

Bournemouth have averaged a mere 0.68 goals per game this year, whilst Wolves only raise it up a measly 1.13, which when combined is nowhere near to going over the life of three goals.

Furthermore, to this is the fact that games at the Vitality are, in a turn of fate, lacking in life, with games seeing just an average of 2 goals per game.

Wolves aid this cause once again in the fact their away matches see an average of 2.25 goals. The under-three goals line looks promising as these two struggling sides meet.

Bournemouth vs Wolves Tip 1: Under 3 Match Goals @1/1 with bet365

Corner the Cherry Market

Despite Bournemouth’s failing performance, they have maintained a healthy amount of corners, particularly in front of their home fans and this could shine through once more.

They are averaging 5.75 corners per home match with them making the over-five line in 75% of their matches at the Vitality.

Wolves provide a linchpin here as well as they concede an average of 7.25 corners power away match, having given up more than five in 75% of their games as well.

This combines with the fact that the Bournemouth corner over is looking good especially with their home fans spurring them on. Whilst, few goals may come of this they will not be one for lack of trying.

Bournemouth vs Wolves Tip 2: Over 5 Bournemouth Corners @11/10 with bet365

Wolves are used to seeing Yellow

Wolves are no strangers to the referees now as they are maintaining a high level of bookings throughout their matches, one that presently has them sitting third in the league for this statistic with 24, across nine matches.

This has been shown in the match averages as well one that puts them with a ridiculously high 3.75 per match.

The two or more line has been hit in all bar one of their matches and one would fancy them to continue in this vein against the Cherries.

All helped by the fact that this is unlikely to be a beautiful game of football, with midfield battles, hard challenges and forward play being stymied by tactical fouls, all contributing to the bookings line further.

Bournemouth vs Wolves Tip 3: Over 2 Wolves Cards @10/11 with bet365