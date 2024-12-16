Our football expert offers his Bournemouth vs West Ham betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League clash at 20:00 (16/12/24).

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui gained a vital boost with a win over struggling Wolves on Monday, but the Hammers face a tough task against Bournemouth, who have won their last three matches.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bournemouth to win & both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Antoine Semenyo to have over 3.5 shots @ Evs with bet365

Tomas Soucek to be booked @ 13/5 with bet365

Cherries can claim another home scalp

Bournemouth headed into the weekend eighth in the Premier League table and they have made their mark on the campaign with some impressive home performances.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all left the Vitality Stadium empty handed in recent months and there looks a strong chance that West Ham will suffer a similar fate on their trip to the south coast on Monday.

The Hammers gained a big boost with a win over struggling Wolves last week and there has been enough in their last couple of away matches to suggest they can score in their latest showdown.

A 2-0 victory at Newcastle was impressive and while a 3-1 loss at Leicester looks poor on paper, the result flattered the Foxes as Lopetegui’s side created a host of chances.

Bournemouth’s home record deserves respect and they should win, but West Ham can do what the Gunners and Spurs failed to on their Vitality trips and find the net.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Bet 1: Bournemouth to win & both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Semenyo has an eye for goal

Bournemouth midfielder Antoine Semenyo is looking for his fifth Premier League goal of the season and the Ghana international has been raining in shots in the top flight this season.

Semenyo, whose last goal came in the Cherries’ 2-1 win over Manchester City at the start of November, has had a total of 58 goal attempts this season.

He has tried his luck at least four times in ten of his 14 league starts for Andoni Iraola’s side and he can eclipse that mark again on Monday against the Hammers.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Bet 2: Antoine Semenyo to have over 3.5 shots @ Evs with bet365

Soucek could go in the book

West Ham have a few players who are hovering just below the five-booking mark and midfielder Tomas Soucek could be the one who earns himself a game on the sidelines from his efforts here..

The Czech star is a key player for the Hammers in the middle of the park and he lived dangerously against Wolves last week when he committed four fouls.

Soucek can always be relied upon to be at the heart of the action, and it is worth chancing that the all-important fifth yellow comes his way on the south coast.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Bet 3: Tomas Soucek to be booked @ 13/5 with bet365