Bournemouth vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Booking in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their showdown in the Premier League on Saturday

Tottenham seemed to earn their stripes last weekend, defeating Manchester United 2-0, in their first win without star striker Harry Kane. They now travel to the south coast to take on a Bournemouth side, beset with injuries, and with only one point from two games.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @4/5 with bet265

James Maddison over 0.5 assists @5/2 with bet365

Iyenoma Destiny Udogie to be shown a card @12/5 with bet365

Goals to flow in south coast showdown

Harry Kane may have departed but the early signs are that Spurs are not going to struggle for goals without their talisman.

New manager, Ange Postecoglou is keen to see his team play on the front foot, and the Australian's first game in the Spurs dugout saw the Lilywhites play out a thrilling 2-2, against London rivals Brentford, before his side proved too lively for a laboured Manchester United outfit last weekend.

Spurs were deserved winners against United, but the Red Devils did have 22 shots of their own in that contest which suggests a clean sheet perhaps flattered the north London outfit.

So Bournemouth, who have also adopted positive tactics under their new manager Andoni Iraola, should be confident of playing their part in an entertaining encounter on Saturday.

The Cherries opened up with a 1-1 draw against West Ham before losing 3-1 at Liverpool last weekend in a game which saw the Reds win the shot count 26-13.

These two were involved in two five-goal thrillers last season. Spurs came from 2-0 down to triumph at the Vitality Stadium before Bournemouth exacted their revenge in the capital, winning 3-2 thanks to a 95th-minute winner from Dango Ouattara.

Expect more of the same when the new-look pair reconvene on Saturday, so backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks prudent.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Tip 1: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @4/5 with bet365

Maddison could turn provider

James Maddison has settled in effortlessly at Tottenham since swapping Leicester for north London, and England’s creative talent could have plenty to say at the Vitality Stadium.

Maddison registered nine Premier League assists last season despite the Foxes suffering relegation to the Championship, and he has already shown his creative talents for Spurs by assisting both of their goals in the 2-2 draw at Brentford.

The 26-year-old was unable to add to that tally against United but he was still extremely influential and did whip in eight crosses against Erik ten Hag's men.

Maddison is evidently central to Postecoglou's plans at Tottenham and is also on set-piece duty, making quotes of 5/2 about him grabbing another assist against the Cherries worth taking.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Tip 2: James Maddison over 0.5 assists @5/2 with bet365

Udogie unlikely to escape a booking

Iyenoma Destiny Udogie was the only Tottenham player to pick up a booking against United, having committed three fouls in that contest.

And the 20-year-old left-back may be an ideal candidate to be cautioned again on Saturday with Antoine Semenyo or David Brooks likely to cause plenty of problems down Bournemouth’s right flank.

Udogie won all three tackles he contested in the opening 2-2 draw at Brentford, but he was unable to repeat the trick against United and a similar scenario may occur against the pacy Cherries.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Tip 3: Iyenoma Destiny Udogie to be shown a card @12/5 with bet365