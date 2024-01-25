Bournemouth vs Swansea Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Swansea predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round clash.

The fourth round of the FA Cup kicks off this Thursday as Bournemouth prepare to host Swansea at 19:45. Adoni Iraola has done a great job on the South Coast, pulling them from a potential relegation battle, as a cup run would be the cherry on top.

Bournemouth vs Swansea Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Over 3 Swansea Corners @1/1 with bet365

Under 2 Bournemouth Cards @5/6 with bet365

Bournemouth were one of the most in-form sides in the top flight for a brief moment and whilst they are coming off two losses now, no one can take away a seven-game unbeaten streak from them.

These two sides have already met this season also, as the Cherries came away with a handy 3-2 victory on the Swans home soil, back in the Carabao Cup, in August of last year, setting the English side up nicely.

Signs of Vitality from both

There may be more life in this game than perhaps many may have suspected, at the aptly named Vitality Stadium.

With both sides having got on the score sheet in their last head-to-head games, and the trend doesn’t stop there, with the Swans having scored in all bar one of their last 12 games in the Championship.

The Cherries should no doubt get on the scoresheet, against a Championship slide, as well as having scored in five of their last six games at home.

Bournemouth will have the onus of the game on them, and that then leaves Swansea as the outliers, but with their recent scoring record they too should be able to bag at least one.

Bournemouth vs Swansea Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Swans taking flight

Despite being the underdogs in this fight, one can expect Swansea to hold their own, especially as the disparity between them isn't as large as in some other clashes out there.

With the Swans predicted to get on the scoresheet they look set to have some attacking moves of their own, some of which will no doubt result in corners.

Simply needing to get four or more to hit the line should be no issue for Swansea either, as they have been averaging 4.5 corners per away game. This has also seen them hit the line in 64% of their games.

With the corner line being set so low by the bookies, it opens up the opportunity for us to take and at bang-on evens, isn’t one to be passed up.

Bournemouth vs Swansea Tip 2: Over 3 Swansea Corners @1/1 with bet365

Cherries keeping it clean

There is unlikely to be too much pressure on the Cherries and even if there is, they have proven to be remarkably clear-headed throughout all their clashes, and this one should prove no different.

They have been averaging under two cards a game, and only see this line hit in 55% of their games, as they go long periods just earning none or just the one card.

Swansea are unlikely to need the fierce touch, as they struggle to contend with the superior talent, something that should result in Bournemouth coming out of this looking rosy.

Bournemouth vs Swansea Tip 3: Under 2 Bournemouth Cards @5/6 with bet365