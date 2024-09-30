Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Southampton predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash on Monday night.

The Cherries and the Saints have combined to win just one of the 10 Premier League games they have contested so far this season but south coast pride means they'll both be doing all they can to land the spoils in this Vitality Stadium showdown.

Bournemouth vs Southampton Betting Tips

Bournemouth to win @ 4/7 with bet365

Antoine Semenyo Over 1.5 Shot on Target @ 12/5 with bet365

Over 5.5 Cards In Match @ 6/5 with bet365

Cherries can restore home rule to south coast rivalry

Bournemouth's come-from-behind 3-2 success at Everton in August is the only Premier League game either of these local rivals have managed to win this season.

Southampton came agonisingly close last time, hitting the front through Tyler Dibling after five minutes only for Ipswich to find a leveller deep into stoppage time at St Mary's.

That Dibling effort was only the second Saints goal in five league games. Bournemouth have netted five times, all of those coming in their first three league games. Since then, they've faced tough encounters against Chelsea and Liverpool.

They more than matched the Blues for long spells but conceded late, while at Anfield last week they seemed to have opened the scoring through Antoine Semenyo only for the most marginal of offside calls to deny them.

They have shown more than enough, however, to believe they can trouble a Saints defence without a clean sheet and, in doing so, collect three points that will end a run of six games at the Vitality Stadium without defeat for these visitors that dates back to 2016.

Semenyo to work Saints stopper

Bournemouth winger Semenyo has been a real bright spot this season. The 24-year-old already has two goals and an assist in five league games and was agonisingly close to claiming his third goal at Anfield last weekend only for VAR to cut short his joy.

Semenyo is good on the ball and more than willing to have a pop at goal. He had 17 shots across the opening three games in the league and despite tough assignments against Chelsea and Liverpool he has still managed to pull the trigger seven more times. He was substituted after 70 minutes in the defeat to Liverpool but otherwise has played every minute.

Southampton represent a definite drop in class and Semenyo is worth backing to have at least two shots on target in this game where Bournemouth should boss the possession stakes.

Tempers may flare

Bournemouth have picked up 10 bookings in their defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool recently. Meanwhile in the dugout, boss Andoni Iraola has earned himself three cautions already this season – enough for a touchline ban – suggesting indiscipline at the club is coming from the top.

Southampton notched four cautions in the draw with Ipswich last time, while they had three in the games against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in August.

Local pride is on the line here and things could get tetchy. Over 5.5 total cards seem a fair line to work to.

