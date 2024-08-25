Bournemouth vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Cherries may be Tough to Swallow

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Newcastle Predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Newcastle were able to get off to a winning start against Southampton but things get tougher in this visit to Eddie Howe’s former side. The Magpies have selection issues in defence, which makes Bournemouth look undervalued for victory.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Bournemouth Draw no Bet @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Justin Kluivert to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Illia Zabarnyi 1+ shot on target and Anthony Gordon to be booked @ 40/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Cherries can expose Toon troubles

Newcastle’s comfortable opener against Southampton took a turn within the first half-hour, with Fabian Schar receiving a red card. His dismissal didn’t prevent the Magpies from claiming a 1-0 win, but they did come under enormous pressure.

Newcastle haven’t gotten away entirely scot-free, as Schar’s suspension has left them looking light at the back. With little sign of progress on a move for Marc Guehi, Howe is likely to have Emil Krafth and Dan Burn as his centre-halves, flanked by two young full-backs.

That’s not ideal for the visitors, who lost 11 of their 19 away trips last term. Howe’s side suffered defeats in nine of their 11 visits to sides placed 12th or higher, including a 2-0 loss to the Cherries.

Bournemouth made an encouraging start at Nottingham Forest and after losing only six times at home last term, they’re great value draw no bet.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle Tip 1: Bournemouth Draw no Bet @ 6/5 with bet365

Kluivert to build on big finish

Justin Kluivert started on the bench at Forest, but he’s expected to return to the starting lineup against Newcastle. The Dutchman did his best work at the Vitality last term, with five of his seven league goals coming at home.

Kluivert had a big finish to the campaign, scoring in three of Bournemouth’s final four home matches. The 25-year-old looks ready to kick on under Andoni Iraola and that strong goal return at the tail end of the campaign should carry into their home opener.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle Tip 2: Justin Kluivert to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365

40/1 Bet Builder double for Sunday’s clash

Newcastle struggled from set pieces last term, with only six sides conceding more set-piece goals away from home. The Magpies look vulnerable to Bournemouth’s threat from corners - especially given the visitors’ defensive issues.

Take Zabarnyi to make an impact, with the defender great value for a shot on target.

That bet can be paired with Anthony Gordon to be carded for a huge 40/1 bet builder double. The winger had plenty of disciplinary issues last season, receiving 10 bookings and a sending-off.

Only holding midfielders Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes averaged more fouls per game than Gordon, so the winger is good value for a caution.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle Tip 3: Illia Zabarnyi 1+ shot on target and Anthony Gordon to be booked @ 40/1 with bet365