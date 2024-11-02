Get three Bournemouth vs Man City predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 15:00 Premier League clash (2/10/2024).

Manchester City faced major midweek disappointment, losing to Tottenham in the EFL Cup, but now need to bounce back to retain their league lead. Bournemouth will host them after their late success last week saw them claim a point over Aston Villa.

Bournemouth vs Man City Betting Tips

Signs of Life at the Vitality

Manchester City are presently the best side in the Premier League, undefeated on the season with just two draws to their name. Whilst this may look like a daunting task for Bournemouth, they may be able to give the home fans something to cheer for.

City have won all of the last 15 meetings between these two, establishing one of the most dominant runs of form in the league to present, as the Cherries always prove to be lacking.

However, Bournemouth haven’t always taken this lying down, managing to score in five of the last seven, as they prove to not be totally ineffective against the sky blue outfit.

City haven’t been as circumspect as they would've liked this term either, only managing to keep two clean sheets all term.

The Cherries have scored in, all bar, one of their home games to this point, and whilst they may leave empty-handed, it will not be for a lack of trying.

City Swinging Them In

Of course, City will be expected to dominate in every single aspect of the game, and the corners should prove no different, as they get set to rack up a tonne this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s outfit have been averaging 9.5 per away game to this point, and have only earned less than six in one match so far.

They equally managed to secure 8 separate corners on their last trip to the Vitality, as they have proven an ability to cover the line against Bournemouth.

City will be on top, driving the attacking play, for which they will be rewarded with corners.

Tavernier Trying His Luck

Marcus Tavernier has taken more of a starring role at Bournemouth this term, and this can be seen in how much he is targeting the goal.

Averaging a whopping 2.9 shots per game, something that hasn’t failed in the face of other top-class opposition and shouldn’t against City.

Reprising his role high up the pitch, and coming off a full week of rest as well, he will be refreshed, revitalised and ready to test a run down the City backline.

