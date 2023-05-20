Bournemouth vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Red Devils star tipped to get on the scoresheet in Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Bournemouth vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips with an attacking United performance tipped

As the season winds to a close Manchester United will make the long trip to the south coast to take on an AFC Bournemouth side that are flying high after their escape of the relegation battles that have plagued their season.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Man Utd to win & Over 2 Match Goals @1/1 with bet365

Antony 2.5+ Shots @8/11 with bet365

Marcus Rashord to Score @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Man Utd to breeze to win

The blustery south coast hasn’t always been the most happy hunting grounds for this Man Utd team, but they should be able to secure the win here, especially considering their Champions League place could be at stake.

The Red Devil’s have sat in the top four for most of the season now, but suddenly find themselves under threat from a Liverpool side that has won all of their last seven games.

Ten Hag’s outfit must win all of their remaining two games to be guaranteed a place in top 4 and Bournemouth could present an opportunity for this, with the Manchester side winning all but one of their last four games against the Cherries.

Beyond this, goals look likely to fly around in this match. Man Utd’s away games on average see 3 goals, while Bournemouth’s record is much the same, seeing 2.94 goals per game and over 2.5 goals in 50% of all their home matches.

The Cherries in all likelihood will be unable to mount a staunch defence against Man Utd considerable talent, and with all that United want to achieve a win is necessary.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man Utd to win & Over 2 Match Goals @1/1 with bet365

Antony to fire away

The tricky Brazilian winger Antony has made a name for himself in the Premier League with his outrageous footwork and skills.

Those who have watched him regularly also know that he loves a shot, no matter how, no matter where, he is one of those players who is always looking for goal, sometimes to the detriment of his teammates.

But this hasn’t seemed to bother anyone as he has been doing it all season. He averages a massive 3.63 shots per match, and against the somewhat diminished capacity of Bournemouth's defence he could well be looking to continue in this vein.

At 8/11 he looks excellent for 2.5+ shots on target, a feat he completes more than most, and the more adventurous could look at his 1.5+ shots on target at 9/4.

The bonus in betting simply on the shots however is that it doesn't matter if his shots are blocked, missed or go in the net, they all count. Whereas shots on target must be saved by the keeper.

Antony rifles shots goalwards more often than not and should look to do the same against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Tip 2: Antony 2.5+ Shots @8/11 with bet365

Rashford Return

Marcus Rashford looks set to return from injury in time for this match, and not a moment too soon. United needing to get a win to continue to fend off Liverpool's late drive for top 4 places.

Rashford has had one of his best seasons ever netting 30 goals for his side in all competitions. He’ll look to announce his return to the side with a goal against a suspect Bournemouth side.

Man Utd fans will hope the rest will have done him some good, as at times they have looked lost without their talismanic striker.

Rashford with his lightning speed will most likely line up on the left hand side of their formation, to capitalise where Bournemouth are without their own speedster of a right back Ryan Fredericks.

Rashford has a habit of scoring in big games, and with the season on the line for Man Utd he may look to help his team out of a tough situation once more.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Tip 3: Rashford to Score @1/1 with bet365