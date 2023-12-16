Bournemouth vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: Bournemouth to put a Cherry on it

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Luton predictions and betting tips as the sides meet at 15:00 this Saturday at the Vitality.

Bournemouth had nothing short of an abysmal start to the season, yet have hit a purple patch recently, going five games unbeaten, claiming 13 points from these. Luton will now travel to the south coast, having to face one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League.

Bournemouth vs Luton Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Bournemouth to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @11/10 with bet365

Over 5 Bournemouth Corners @4/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Luton’s return to the big time, after a lengthy hiatus, hasn’t quite gone to plan, with just two wins to their name. Yet amid the slew of poor sides currently in the league this year the Hatters could see their way into avoiding relegation.

Taking a bite of the cherry

Despite Luton suffering in the league to this point, they have managed to impress, scoring at least one in the majority of their games.

The Hatters have bagged at least one in four games on the bounce, as well as netting in seven of their last eight matches.

Bournemouth themselves haven’t performed too poorly in this respect, scoring in eight games straight.

Whilst two bottom half sides don't always produce the most spectacular of games, this one may well end up proving different.

Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Red hot cherry peppers

With five games unbeaten, Bournemouth are one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League right now, and Luton should well fall afoul of this.

With two back to back wins the Cherry’s will be feeling sweet and will not want to be knocked off this streak by a Luton side that has been lacking when away from home.

This has accumulated in them losing five straight when away from Kenilworth Road, as Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last three at the Vitality.

With the both teams to score firmly in play, the goals line is more that two thirds of the way there, and as both sides see three or more goals in 69% of their games, this brings it firmly into the play.

Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 2: Bournemouth to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @11/10 with bet365

Putting it on the Hatters

Bournemouth may have been struggling, something that has changed of late, yet they have maintained an excellent corner rate.

This against the lacklustre defence that Luton are synonymous with, should hold true once again.

They have been averaging 5.88 corners per home, yet have seen six or more in a massive three quarters of their games at the Vitality.

Look for their corner rate to remain equally impressive against Luton.

Bournemouth vs Luton Tip 3: Over 5 Bournemouth Corners @4/6 with bet365