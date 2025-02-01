Check out our football expert’s Bournemouth vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, prior to Saturday’s 15:00 Premier League clash (1/2/2025).

Saturday’s most intriguing game in the Premier League comes from the Vitality Stadium as European hopefuls Bournemouth, fresh from two stunning victories, host runaway leaders Liverpool, and a shock may be in store on the south coast.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Antoine Semenyo to score or assist @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Cherries can stun leaders

It may seem ludicrous to bet against Liverpool given that the Reds are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their rivals, but Bournemouth have shown more than enough this season to suggest they can earn at least a point on Saturday.

The Cherries are sitting seventh in the table, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City, and their preparation for this game could not have gone any better.

Andoni Iraola’s side followed a stunning 4-1 win at Newcastle with a 5-0 rout of third-placed Nottingham Forest last weekend, despite not starting a recognised striker in either of those games.

That is testament to the brilliant job Iraola has done on the south coast and given that Bournemouth have also beaten Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham this term, they should have enough to earn at least a point against Liverpool. The Reds were held to draws by Forest and Manchester United and beaten by Spurs in January.

Super Semenyo to star again

Hat-trick hero Dango Ouattara stole the headlines last weekend but Antoine Semenyo has been Bournemouth's most consistent attacker this term and he is likely to be heavily involved against Liverpool.

The Ghanaian has scored three goals and provided three assists across his last six games, making a goal contribution in all but one of those matches, and his willingness to shoot always makes him a threat.

Only Erling Haaland (89) can better Semenyo’s Premier League shot tally of 85 and the 7/4 for the Cherries hotshot to score or assist against a Liverpool side who have managed just three clean sheets in 13 games looks a decent price.

Busy afternoon in store for Alexander-Arnold

Not only is Semenyo a real threat in the box, he can also be a nightmare outside it, with bags of pace and plenty of tricks in his locker.

He has been lining up on the left wing recently, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold could be in for a tough afternoon as he must keep tabs on not only the tricky Ghanaian, but also Bournemouth’s flying left-back, Milos Kerkez.

Alexander-Arnold has picked up four yellow cards in 21 Premier League games this term and a fifth could be imminent.

