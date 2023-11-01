Bournemouth vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Gakpo tipped at 11/5 to score

Our football betting expert serves up his Bournemouth vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips seeing Liverpool claim yet another win.

Bournemouth have got a first win of the season under their belt so take plenty of confidence into their EFL Cup fourth-round showdown with Liverpool.

But Jurgen Klopp's men, with just one defeat since April, never have a problem with confidence and even a weakened starting eleven will expect to see off the Premier League strugglers.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool/Both Teams to Score @ 2/1 with bet365

Cody Gakpo to score at any time @ 11/5 with bet365

Under 3.5 cards in the match @ 11/10 with bet365

Liverpool can pick off Cherries in high-scorer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will doubtless regard the Premier League and Champions League as his two major targets this season, but he would – and should – expect his side to make progress into the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

The record nine-time winners of the trophy – once under Klopp – saw off Leicester 3-1 in the previous round with Klopp ringing the changes, bringing in the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak.

Klopp also made significant changes for last week's Europa League group-stage clash with Toulouse and was rewarded with a magnificent 5-1 win.

He has such a deep squad now that the German can fiddle with personnel and not be short-changed, and if his tweaks were good enough to overcome Leicester and Toulouse then they should also be too good for Bournemouth.

While Liverpool are flying - 12 wins in their last 14 – it is a real struggle for Bournemouth and their new manager Andoni Iraola.

Their only wins before the weekend were in the EFL Cup, against Championship sides Swansea and Stoke, and Saturday's 2-1 win over Burnley was a tense affair.

Their next two games before the international break are away at Manchester City and at home to Newcastle so it does not get any easier for Iraola.

These sides have met already this season at Anfield in the league, Liverpool winning 3-1. And given that Liverpool, whenever Klopp does make changes for cup ties, seem to win but also concede, it may well pay to back the visitors and both teams finding the net.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win & both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Cup ace Gakpo can deliver usual knockout blow

Cody Gakpo should get a start at Dean Court where the Dutchman looks a value bet to find the net at any time.

Gakpo has scored three times for the Reds, not a shocking return for someone who has made only six starts as he tries to stay fit and sneak in ahead of the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

He has scored five for club and country with a couple of European Championship goals for Netherlands plus one in the League Cup for Liverpool against Leicester.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 2: Cody Gakpo any time scorer @ 11/4 with bet365

Nothing too naughty in this south-coast encounter

The stakes – a place in the last eight of a major cup – are high enough but not so high that these teams should do too much misbehaving.

There were only two yellow cards in Bournemouth's previous tie against Stoke and only three in Liverpool's previous tie against Leicester, so under 3.5 cards is the way to go.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Tip 3: Under 3/5 cards @ 11/10 with bet365