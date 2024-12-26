Our football expert offers his Bournemouth vs Palace predictions and betting tips, before Wednesday’s Premier League clash, at 15:00 (26/12/2024).

An exceptional start to the season and a 3-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday means Bournemouth will head into Christmas sitting fifth in the Premier League, with their sensational form set to continue against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Cherries can land another victory

The fact Andoni Iraola has Bournemouth sat fifth at Christmas is an achievement in itself but perhaps more remarkable is the fact that they should arguably be even higher.

Understat's expected points model states that the Cherries should actually be third on 31 points, an unsurprising revelation when considering their expected goals figure of 34.3 is only lower than the top two, Liverpool (35.2) and Chelsea (35.4), in the English top-flight.

Bournemouth’s blend of sturdy defending, quick transitions and fluid attacks can be tricky to deal with, as Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United have all found to be the case when losing to the Cherries this term.

With those results under their belt and on a five-game unbeaten streak, it is difficult to see the Cherries faltering against a Crystal Palace side who have won just four of their last 21 Premier League away matches and were routed 5-1 by Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Shot-happy Semenyo fancied to find the net

There are a few Bournemouth attackers who could get them over the line on Thursday, including in-form pair Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara, but it is the third member of their usual triumvirate behind the striker who appeals most as a Boxing Day goalscorer at the Vitality.

Only Erling Haaland (70), arguably the world’s best striker, has taken more shots in the Premier League than Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo this season, who has fired 67 efforts at goal.

His willingness to shoot makes him a huge threat in any given game and up against a side who shipped eight goals in last week’s two meetings with Arsenal - a side who had been shut out by Everton in their previous match - he rates a solid bet to find the net.

Semenyo bagged Bournemouth’s third at Old Trafford on Sunday and he could build on that by notching his sixth league goal of the season on Thursday.

Bournemouth’s brilliant frontline may trouble Guehi

As aforementioned, Bournemouth have a plethora of attackers who could trouble Palace at the Vitality and the visitors’ captain, Marc Guehi, may have his work cut out on the south coast.

Guehi has been carded three times in his last five Premier League matches, including each of the last two, and he may be forced to bring down some of the Cherries stars on Thursday.

