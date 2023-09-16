Our betting expert offers his three best Bournemouth vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Premier League clash at Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea travel down south to the Vitality Stadium today as the Blues take on a Bournemouth side who are without a win this year following a tricky start to the season.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea betting tips

Early Goal - Goal before 26:00 @ 5/6 with bet365

Nicolas Jackson to score - Anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

David Brooks - Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 5/4 with bet365

Vitality clash set for blast-off

Early goals have been a running theme through the early-season games of both Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Two of Bournemouth's four matches have seen the deadlock broken before the 10th minute, while the opening goal has come prior to the 20th minute in three of Chelsea's four outings so far.

The Cherries press their opponents much more under new head coach Andoni Iraola and that style of play has been creating early opportunities for them — such as the one Antoine Semenyo took against Liverpool at Anfield.

It can also leave them a little exposed to counter-attacks, however, which is something Chelsea look well-equipped to exploit with the pace they possess in attack.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Bet 1: Early Goal - Goal before 26:00 @ 5/6 with bet365

All-action Jackson on the goal trail

Mauricio Pochettino gave Nicolas Jackson his full backing ahead of this game when he insisted the summer signing from Villarreal had played well in Chelsea's defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Senegal striker copped some flak for his costly miss in that game which, according to Opta, was the sixth big chance he has missed in four games since his £32m arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson almost signed for Bournemouth in January, only for the Cherries to back out of the deal when he picked up a hamstring strain.

Club owner Bill Foley has admitted it was a mistake — that Chelsea seized upon this summer — and it may be one that comes back to haunt the home side again on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Bet 2: Nicolas Jackson to score - Anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Bank on Brooks to hit the target

The return to form and fitness of David Brooks after well-documented health issues has been a real feel-good story in the Premier League.

The Welshman registered his first international goal in almost three years this week and will come into this game looking to extend a two-game scoring run in club colours.

Brooks appears to have lost none of his undoubted technical ability during his time on the sidelines and that has been borne out by his on-target shooting percentage so far.

The 26-year-old has the seventh-highest total for shots on target per 90 minutes in the top flight with five of his 13 efforts troubling the keeper in a little over 150 minutes of total action.

Brooks has fired in at least one shot on target in three of his last four games and can keep that run going against Chelsea this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Bet 3: David Brooks - Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 5/4 with bet365