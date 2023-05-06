Bournemouth vs Chelsea Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of Premier League Clash

Goal brings you the latest AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Saturday’s 15:00 Premier League kick off

Since Frank Lampard has taken over from the sacked Graham Potter, Chelsea’s fortunes have turned from bad to worse. The legendary midfielder has failed to win any of his first six games in charge as they flounder in 12th.

Bournemouth on the other hand have done remarkably well in recent times, dragging themselves out of the five way relegation battle and into 13th, level on points with Chelsea with 39.

While some may consider that there isn't much to play for here, pride is on the line. Lampard needs a win, and Bournemouth will desperately want to get something having not won in their last four games against the Blues.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Over 2.5 goals @10/11 with bet365

Over 2 cards for Chelsea @7/4 with bet365

Billing Over 0.5 Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Both teams concede with regularity

Bournemouth and Chelsea at the moment are picking the ball out of their nets more times than they seem to manage to score. They have some shockingly poor defensive records right now, but this could translate to a loose game with goals at both ends.

Bournemouth games currently see around 2.94 goals per match, and their average at home is 2.53, meanwhile Chelsea matches see 2.25 goals per game when playing away. These stats could be crucial, as the goalkeepers may be kept busy.

Three of Bournemouth's last four games have seen 2.5+ goals, as well as Chelsea who have conceded at least two in their last five matches. If either team carries this form through, goals could fly around.

It's entirely feasible that either team could concede at least two, and with their opponents being poor at the back could nick one at the other end.

At just below evens, this seems a great line for this game with both teams being capable of scoring and conceding in droves.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @10/11 with bet365

Blue and Yellow

It's no secret that Chelsea seem to be struggling this year, but it seems that these frustrations have carried onto the pitch.

The Blues have seen yellow cards more often than not this year, with the team sitting sixth in the league for bookings with 72. Beyond this they commit an average of 10.69 fouls per game. With the way the teams are performing currently who’s to say this aggravation won’t come out in their tackles.

With Chelsea averaging 2.24 cards per game, and them being in desperate need of breaking their losing streak, one could see this rising as they attempt to compensate for previous results.

Lampard is no doubt imbuing his team with his passion for the club, but with recent frustrations surrounding the team this could all come out in the player's performance leading to some fiery tackles flying.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Bet 2: Over 2 cards for Chelsea @7/4 with bet365

Billing to fire goalwards

Phillip Billing has been somewhat of a revelation for Bournemouth this season, the former central midfielder being moved up the pitch and tying their goalscoring charts for this season.

With seven goals, and a shot accuracy rating of 64%, he could be the man to pop the Cherries into the lead.

Playing against a banged up Chelsea defence that is missing some major players like, Reece James and Kalidou Koulibaly, Billing may find himself in some space to rifle one at Kepa.

He also has a shot on goal every other game, but against a poor Chelsea defence he could well see more than this.

The Dane seems to be relishing his new role up front and could see him firing goalwards and testing Kepa more than once.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Bet 3: Billing Over 0.5 Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365