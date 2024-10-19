Check out our football expert’s Bournemouth vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, prior to Saturday’s 17:30 Premier League clash (19/10/2024).

Arsenal return from the international break on a four-game winning run. They are out to extend an unbeaten start to the new Premier League season with a victory at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Arsenal to win to nil @ 2/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bukayo Saka to make an assist and Marcus Tavernier 1+ shot on target @ 13/2 with bet365

Havertz to continue fine form

Kai Havertz missed Germany’s games this month, but is expected to return to the side for Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth. The Gunners will be hoping he can continue a brilliant run of form, having found the net in each of his last four appearances for the club.

Havertz has scored four Premier League goals this season and he has 17 shots on target across his 13 games in all competitions. The German opened the scoring for Arsenal in this fixture last term and with the Cherries struggling for form, he can keep up his impressive scoring record.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Tip 1: Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 7/4 with bet365

Routine victory for Gunners

Bournemouth head into this clash having lost three of their last four in the league, failing to score in each of those defeats.

The Cherries have lost to nil in each of their clashes with the top six this season and Saturday’s match pits them against the league’s strongest backline.

Arsenal have won to nil in two of their first three away trips this season and they’ve conceded just six times in seven matches. Back the Gunners to build on a brilliant start with another win to nil.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Tip 2: Arsenal to win to nil @ 2/1 with bet365

Saka set for return

Bukayo Saka withdrew from the England squad due to injury but the winger is expected to return to action at the Vitality Stadium. He’s been in fantastic form for Arsenal this term, creating seven of their 15 Premier League goals.

Saka has made an assist in six of his first seven league games this term, missing out only in the 4-2 win against Leicester. However, the winger posted an Expected Assists tally of 0.6 in that game, before teeing up two goals in the 3-1 victory against Southampton.

As for Bournemouth, Marcus Tavernier has been a consistent attacking threat this term. He’s had a shot on target in six of his eight appearances, including all three of his displays at the Vitality. Pairing that with Saka to make another assist is a tempting 13/2 double.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Tip 3: Bukayo Saka to make an assist and Marcus Tavernier 1+ shot on target @ 13/2 with bet365

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Odds

Bournemouth Win Draw Arsenal Win 4/1 29/10 13/20