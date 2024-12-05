Bournemouth v Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Johnson to shine for Spurs

Get three Bournemouth vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 20:15 Premier League clash (04/12/2024).

Just two points separate these sides ahead of their showdown on the south coast, with Spurs’ increasing unpredictability meaning they could be leapfrogged by Bournemouth if the hosts get the win here.

Bournemouth v Tottenham Betting Tips

Spurs can land Vitality spoils

The frustration for Tottenham fans these days is they just don't know what to expect from their team. The stunning 4-0 win away at Manchester City has been followed by home draws against Roma and Fulham.

In particular against the Serie A side, that Europa League contest should have been secured by half-time but, in the end, Mats Hummels was able to stab home a stoppage-time leveller.

Fulham ended Sunday's 1-1 draw with 10 men but holding on quite comfortably as Spurs fluffed their lines.

They began this midweek round of games as the Premier League's leading scorers this season with 28 and that potency gives rise to them winning an entertaining tussle with Bournemouth.

The Cherries have beaten Arsenal and City at this venue already, but the Gunners played 60 minutes with 10 men and the scalp of the champions is now viewed through a changing prism as Pep Guardiola's side lurch through a miserable run of form.

At their best Spurs are a lethal attacking side, but the hosts will ask questions of them here. Five of Spurs’ six league wins have featured over 3.5 goals, the exception a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, and they can win a high-scoring contest at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth v Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win and over 3.5 goals @ 15/4 with bet365

Johnson to deliver again

Brennan Johnson was wasteful at times last season, leaving some observers pondering if his big-money move from Nottingham Forest to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was going to prove a good investment.

He managed just five goals in 32 Premier League appearances in his maiden season as a Lilywhite, but Sunday's opener against Fulham has already eased him beyond that tally, now with six in 13 this season to go along with four more in Europe and the EFL Cup.

The 23-year-old is maturing as a player and is finding that end product regularly. He is comfortably the Spurs player buying the most tickets for the raffle, with his 36 Premier League shots leaving him 11 clear of Dominic Solanke in that regard.

Solanke's return to his former stamping ground is in doubt and that will only serve to heighten the expectation on Johnson.

He has scored in four successive games for club and country and can continue that rich vein of form here.

Bournemouth v Tottenham Tip 2: Brennan Johnson to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Forster to earn his keep

The nature of Tottenham's approach to the game means their goalkeeper will rarely have an easy day at the office.

With Guglielmo Vicario out for several months, Fraser Forster is deputising. Capped six times by England, Forster has always been a magnificent shot-stopper, though perhaps his presence on crosses and ability with his feet held him back in some regards.

He came back into the side for the 2-2 draw against Roma and made five saves, including one at point-blank range in stoppage time that looked to have secured the win only for Hummels to level from the resulting corner.

He made another five in the stalemate with Fulham on Sunday and, given Bournemouth are fresh off putting four past Wolves and have scored in their last six games, the 36-year-old should earn his wages here.

Bournemouth v Tottenham Tip 3: Fraser Forster to make over 3.5 saves @ 5/4 with bet365