Our football betting expert offers his Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Portugal predictions and betting tips, as the slides clash in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Portugal have booked their place in next summer's tournament in fine fashion, winning every single game they have played in 2023 as they sit eight points clear in the group. Bosnia & Herzegovina however, need a win to keep them in the fight as they must contend now with this in form Portuguese side.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Portugal Betting Tips

Over 2 Portugal Goals @7/4 with bet365

Christiano Ronaldo Over 4.5+ Shots @1/1 with bet365

Half Time/Full Time - Portugal/Portugal @13/10 with bet365

Bosnia presently sit four points off of the second qualification spot and will need to get a result should they want any hope of challenging for this place.

However, now facing the titans of their group, on a seven game winning streak, this could well prove a tall order.

Portugal pressing their foot down

Portugal have proven to be virtually indomitable in 2023, post Roberto Martinez’s appointment as manager the team have won every single game, and conceded their first goals to Slovakia a mere week ago.

Across these seven matches as well they have scored an impressive 27 goals in seven matches, at an average of around 3.8 per match.

This includes bagging three against the Bosnians in the reverse fixture, as well as three last time out.

One would fancy their impressive strike force to bag a few goals once again, as they bring in one of the best frontlines in football, and of course the ever present Christiano Ronaldo.

Bosnia will struggle to keep them out as Portugal will look to bag more than a few and cement their position heading into next summer.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Portugal Tip 1: Over 2 Portugal Goals @7/4 with bet365

Ronaldo’s last dance

Christiano Ronaldo has occupied the almost god-like presence over world football for nearly a decade now, and yet even while his club prospects decline, he still remains the favourite son of the Portuguese.

Many believe this to be his last international escapade for the five time Ballon d’Or winner, and he appears to be going out with a bang.

Across the last two matches for his country, he has had 13 shots, at an average of 6.5 per match.

This includes trying his luck seven separate times against Slovakia a side many feel surpasses that of Bosnia.

If he is capable of doing this again then imagine how often he may try his luck against a worse opponent.

These shots need not hit the target, go in or whatever provided he attempts a shot at goal then this will count towards the line.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Portugal Tip 2: Christiano Ronaldo Over 4.5+ Shots @1/1 with bet365

Portuguese proving indomitable

Portugal have been statistically the best side in Europe presently and one would fancy this to continue against the Bosnain side.

Across their seven game win streak they have only failed to win two halves of football, this including their 3-0 victory over Bosnia in June.

The Bosnians also play into this line nicely as they have lost all both halves of three of their matches, whilst only winning three.

The Portuguese will want an early start to set them up for the rest of the game, whilst their frontline is capable of bagging goals at any point during the match.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Portugal Tip 3: Half Time/Full Time - Portugal/Portugal @13/10 with bet365