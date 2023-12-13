Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs PSG predictions and betting tips ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

The Group of Death is shaping up for its final game this Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund will be hosting PSG, as the Parisian side are bidding to earn their place in the knockouts, whilst the Germans attempt to hold onto their top spot.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tips

Double Chance - Borussia Dortmund or Draw

Under 5 Cards

Marco Reus 1.5+ Shots

PSG are having to fend off challenges from both Newcastle and AC Milan, as these two match up, at the same time. Should one of them emerge victorious and PSG go pointless then they would head down to the Europa League.

In the scenario where they draw with Dortmund, but Newcastle win, then they still exit the tourney. But should Milan earn three points then the Parisians will survive with a draw.

Plucked from Paris’ Hands

While a win for PSG would see them safe from the threats below things are unlikely to be as easy as they think, having struggled when at the Signal Iduna Park of late.

Paris have never won on any of their trips to Dortmund, losing their most recent clash 2-1, back in 2020.

Furthermore, Dortmund would not want to give them the chance or the satisfaction of being able to steal the top spot from underneath them, as even a draw is enough to secure this place for the Germans.

The Yellow Wall will be in full voice, spurring their side onto seemingly all they have left to play for, with Dortmund firmly out of the Bundesliga title race.

Dortmund will deploy a full complement to take the fight to the Parisians, who will feel a long way from with 70.000 bearing down upon them, with their signature tifos only aiding in this fear factort.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Tip 1: Double Chance - Borussia Dortmund or Draw @10/11 with bet365

Cleaner than one may think

Neither of these two sides have been famed for their outrageous challenges or hard styles of play, something that should be conducive to a clean game.

Dortmund only see an average of 2.07 cards per match, seeing two or more bookings in 56% of their matches.

PSG see this fall to a measly 1.4 cards per 90 minutes, with two or more occurring in less than half of their matches this term.

Combined this barely scratches the five-card line, and thus should bring the under firmly into play. The last time these two met, only three such cards were dished out, and this looks set to occur once more.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Tip 2: Under 5 Cards @11/10 with bet365

Last Hurrah for Legend

Marco Reus is undoubtedly the last of a dying breed, a true once-club man, unwilling to leave his side for money nor titles. Dortmund no doubt wish to repay him with a deep run here, in what may be his last European tournament for them.

The German international however is likely to have a core role in this, as he reprises his role in the centre of the pitch once more.

Looking to help his side get ahead in what could be crucial to their knockout run, as the 1st place finish gives theoretically an easier round of 16 match.

He has been averaging 1.8 shots per game for Dortmund and will want to aid his team in this match, encouraging him to shoot for goal.

These shots can miss, be blocked, be saved by the keeper, or even sail into the back of the net, it matters not, so long as they are attempted.

He was a 60th-minute sub in their previous clash, and still managed to have one shot. Reus is a prime free kick and penalty taker for the side, and at the Park could thrive off the crowd, emboldening him to try his luck.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Tip 3: Marco Reus 1.5+ Shots @4/5 with bet365