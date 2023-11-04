Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Der Klassiker

Our German football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips ahead of Der Klassiker.

The first Der Klassiker of the Bundesliga season is upon us as Borussia Dortmund prepare to host Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park. Both sides are carrying some injuries and suspensions as many of the familiar faces will be absent from the match.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Over 3 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Harry Kane 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Marco Reus 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

A match that many have coined as the most important in a Bundesliga season, is set for 17:30 this Saturday, due to the crucial nature of the points come the end of the season.

However, a new challenger has arisen in the German League, as Xabi Alonoso’s Bayer Leverkusen have impressed all. Nevertheless, the importance of this is not lost on anyone, even after Munich claimed four points from these matches last season and still nearly lost the title.

German Football Brings Goals

The Bundesliga has often been the haven of high-scoring matches, as the disparity between sides is often large, but the same holds true even when the titans of the game clash, particularly these two.

Ten of the last eleven matches between these two sides have seen the ‘Over 3 Goals’ line hit, tracking back to 2019, as these sides rarely keep it low-scoring.

Their league records both signal this intent as well. Bayern have seen the line hit 78% of their matches, while Dortmund only saw this fall to 56%, still in over half of their matches.

Goal will no doubt be the story of the day once again.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Tip 1: Over 3 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Kane’s Killing it

Harry Kane’s move to Munich was perhaps one of the most talked about transfers of the summer and he has made good on his price tag, having bagged 12 goals already, leading the Bundesliga Golden Boot race.

Of course, this cannot have come without a whole host of shots on target, something that will no doubt continue into this match.

Kane has been averaging 2.1 shots on target per match and has oft been considered a big game player at Tottenham, something that he will no doubt have carried to Bayern.

Look for him to turn up once more and provide his side with a lethal outlet up front, forcing the keeper to be on his toes, for his barrage of attempts on goal.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Tip 2: Harry Kane 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Tenured Reus to Turn Up

Marco Reus has long held a special place in the heart of Dortmund fans for a long time as their ever-faithful servant has stayed with them through the highs and lows.

He is now their longest-tenured player and has seen his fair share of Der Klassiker and will turn up for his side once more.

Averaging 1.0 shot on target per 90 minutes, he will be looking to help out his side and give the yellow wall something to cheer for, in a game that has often left them disappointed.

He is on the free kicks for Dortmund as well, providing him with ample opportunity to test the keeper and get at least one shot on target.

Reus will not abandon his side in their time of need and will turn up once again.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Tip 3: Marco Reus 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365