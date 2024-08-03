Blues Backed by Bookies: Chelsea favourites to seal transfer of Premier League hotshot

With Alexander Isak’s potential move, and Chelsea’s major interest, our expert evaluates their chances to sign the Swedish striker this summer.

After enjoying a superb scoring campaign in the English top flight at Newcastle United last season, it’s little wonder Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are being linked with a move for striker Alexander Isak this summer.

With Chelsea currently the 4/1 favourites with Sky Bet to sign Isak before September 3rd 2024, here are three reasons why the Blues are a shorter price than the 5/1 Gunners to land the Sweden star.

Alexander Isak Transfer Odds

Teams Odds Chelsea 4/1 Arsenal 5/1 PSG 25/1 Man Utd 33/1

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Isak should succeed where Lukaku failed

This summer might finally be the window where Chelsea bid farewell to striker Romelu Lukaku.

The idea to bring the Belgian star back to Stamford Bridge for a second spell in 2021 failed miserably, with the 31-year-old being sent out on loan at both Inter Milan and Roma over the last two seasons.

While the experienced Lukaku failed to make that central attacking role his own in west London, Isak has the game to become a key figure in this Chelsea attack.

With speed, technical skill and the ability to find space in and around the area, Isak would shine in a Chelsea frontline that can also include the likes of Cole Palmer, David Fofana and Christopher Nkunku.

Being able to play with team-mates of that calibre in the bright lights of London might well appeal to the man from Stockholm.

Isak can join Maresca project

With Enzo Maresca guiding Leicester City to the Championship title last season, the Italian made the move to Stamford Bridge this summer to start a new project with the Blues.

It’s an exciting time at Chelsea after what was an underwhelming spell with manager Mauricio Pochettino at the helm last season.

Having worked under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before going out on his own with Leicester, Maresca has a good pedigree and he should be able to get plenty of goals out of a player like Isak.

Of course, Mikel Arteta also worked under Guardiola but the Arsenal boss is likely to have either Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus as his central striker this coming season.

Isak might not want to join a team that has a title-winning striker like Jesus already in its ranks competing for minutes and Chelsea under Maresca might well look like the more attractive option.

Money talks

Following the takeover of Chelsea by now chairman Todd Boehly, the club have shown they are not afraid to splash the cash to bring in top talent.

Able to offer long-term contracts with eye-watering wages, Chelsea have the financial muscle that Arsenal simply don’t at this moment in time.

There is little doubt Arsenal have been the stronger of the two clubs in the Premier League in the last few seasons but Chelsea still have that financial clout to lure big names to their part of the capital.

Chelsea are believed to be testing the waters to see if Newcastle will bite and now time will tell to see if the Blues can get what would be one of the biggest deals of the summer over the line.