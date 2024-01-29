Blackburn vs Wrexham Predictions and Betting Tips: Red Dragons bringing the heat in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Blackburn vs Wrexham predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round clash this Monday.

Blackburn may be ruing the FA Cup right now as their Championship form has taken a stumble. Whilst they are only having to face the League Two side Wrexham, we all know this comes with its own set of challenges, as Rovers may not relish their turn in the limelight.

Blackburn vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Wrexham @13/10 with bet365

Over 4 Wrexham Corners @1/1 with bet365

Over 1 Blackburn Card @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Red Dragons bring with them a media circus the likes of which few sides outside of the Premier League can garner, as they possess two of the most high-profile owners on the planet, something that has served them well in their charge up the English Football League.

Victory or replay for the travelling Welsh Army

It has been widely publicised that Wrexham will be taking their full allotment at Blackburn, and then some, as rallying cries have gone out across the counties of North Wales.

Ewood Park will seem a short hop, skip and a jump across the border for the travelling Welsh, and this should only serve to buoy their side as they bid to overcome their toughest Cup test this year.

Handily for the Red Dragons, Rovers have seen a massive drop off in form, with them having gone winless now for seven games, in the league.

This extends to them, earning just five points from their last 10 games. Whilst they did manage to surpass Cambridge United in the third round of the Cup, this was hardly convincing as they went behind twice in the clash.

Wrexham have been impressing in their own league efforts, with six wins in their last nine games, with just a draw and two losses dotted in here also.

Whilst one can appreciate the strength of Blackburn, one simply cannot count out the magic of the Cup, and by extension the magic that Wrexham owners have created for their own, perhaps aptly named, Red Dragons.

Something fantastical could be pulled off on Monday evening, as big stages are something that Wrexham are entirely familiar with now, yet should they have to settle for a draw and a replay in North Wales, they will not be disappointed with this.

Blackburn vs Wrexham Tip 1: Double Chance - Draw or Wrexham @13/10 with bet365

Red Dragons taking flight

We expect Wrexham to be well and truly in the game, unlikely to go down without a fight, as they look to threaten Rovers' goal.

This should bring with it a host of corners for the Red Dragons, who will look to take flight in the eighteen-yard box, hoping to steal a set-piece goal.

Corners are a realm that Wrexham haven’t been too shabby in either earning an average of 6.38 per away game. They also cover the ‘Over 4’ line in 69% of their games, one of the best rates in League Two.

Should Wrexham truly wish to have a chance in the game they will have to play on the front foot, taking the fight to Blackburn, which should in turn earn them plenty of corners.

Blackburn vs Wrexham Tip 2: Over 4 Wrexham Corners @1/1 with bet365

Rovers running amok

Blackburn are likely to be shocked by this Wrexham side, who will no doubt hope to lower the tone of the game slightly, at least down to a League Two level.

We all know how much more fierce the game gets further down the divisions, a combative nature that Wrexham will bring into the clash, one that Blackburn will have to respond to.

Rovers are in no way an innocent party, averaging 2.43 cards per game, and hitting the ‘Over 1’ line in 61% of their games.

The Red Dragons will, ironically, bring more fire than perhaps Rovers were expecting, backed by the ‘Army’ of Wrexham fans, Ewood Park could become a very hostile place, forcing Blackburn to respond, and in turn, earn some special attention from the referee.

Blackburn vs Wrexham Tip 3: Over 1 Blackburn Card @10/11 with bet365