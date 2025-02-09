Our expert offers his Blackburn vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips for today’s clash, with Joao Gomes tipped to play a key role this evening.

Blackburn’s Championship play-off push has faltered over the last few weeks and they look vulnerable against Premier League Wolves in what could be a high-scoring game at Ewood Park, with the visitors’ midfielder Joao Gomes likely to be at the heart of the action

Blackburn vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips

Wolves to win @ 4/6 with Paddy Power

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Paddy Power

Joao Gomes to be shown a card @ 16/5 with Paddy Power

Total Odds: 9.53/1 with Paddy Power

Wolves likely to prove too strong

Blackburn are clinging on to a place in the Championship play-offs, but four defeats in their last five games means they look vulnerable when Wolves visit Ewood Park in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Rovers have secured just three wins in their last 12 outings and while many people may have earmarked this clash in Lancashire as a potential upset, Wolves probably have enough about them to claim victory.

Vitor Pereira’s side hit the buffers with four straight league defeats, but that came in a tough run of fixtures against this season’s surprise package Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal.

A 2-0 home win over West Midlands rivals Aston Villa should mean they regain a spring in their step and, after claiming a 2-1 victory at Bristol City in the last round, they should pass another second-tier test this weekend.

Blackburn vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 1: Wolves to win @ 4/6 with Paddy Power

Entertaining clash is in prospect

Entertainment has been virtually guaranteed when Wolves have been on the road in the last couple of months as their last 12 away matches have all featured at least three goals, so there seems a decent chance that could happen at Ewood Park on Sunday.

The Midlanders have had their defensive issues this season, which ultimately led to manager Gary O’Neil getting the sack, but they have failed to find the net in only three of 14 away matches this season.

Wolves are likely to go on the front foot against lower-division opponents and with each of Blackburn’s last three games having featured three goals, there looks a decent chance there will be plenty of net action in this fourth-round clash.

Blackburn vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Paddy Power

Gomes to trouble the officials again

Complete your Bet Builder selection by backing Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes to be shown a card in his first game since being sent off for two bookings in the 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

With his suspension served, the fact Gomes played all 90 minutes against Bristol City in the last round suggests he will feature in Pereira’s starting line-up on this occasion.

He has committed at least three fouls in nine matches this season, including the four he was pulled up for against Chelsea in the match before he was dismissed against the Gunners. So this could be the eighth occasion in which he has been shown a card while playing for Wolves this term.

Blackburn vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 3: Joao Gomes to be shown a card @ 16/5 with Paddy Power