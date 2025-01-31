Our football expert offers his Blackburn vs Preston predictions and betting tips, ahead of Friday’s Championship clash, at 20:00 (31/1/2025).

Blackburn remain on the cusp of the Championship playoff places, but a single win in their last nine league games sets them up for difficult derby dust-up with Lancashire rivals Preston, who are unbeaten in four.

Blackburn vs Preston Betting Tips

Preston draw no bet @ 13/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Emil Riis to score at anytime @ 15/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 5.5 Blackburn corners @ 1/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Preston could be set for some derby delight

Preston may be eight places and five points below seventh-placed Blackburn coming into this Championship clash but they arrive at Ewood Park in much better condition than their rivals.

While Blackburn have suffered four defeats in their last five league games, Preston are starting to find some consistency under manager Paul Heckingbottom and have recorded back-to-back 2-1 wins over Watford and Middlesbrough.

In fact, North End have lost only two of their last 14 Championship matches and that run of results includes five wins, as well as draws with leaders Leeds and playoff-pursuing West Brom.

Having also gone five games unbeaten against their local rivals, Preston make plenty of draw-no-bet appeal against a Rovers outfit that have failed to score in six of their last ten home league outings.

Riis could rule the roost

Danish forward Emil Riis Jakobsen tops Preston’s scoring charts this season with eight goals in 29 appearances and, if the visitors are to prevail, then he is sure to have a big say on proceedings.

Riis snapped a six-game run without a goal by netting the winner in a 2-1 victory over high-flying Middlesbrough on Saturday and he could build on that against Rovers, who have managed only one win and clean sheet in their last nine league matches.

The 26-year-old was on target in a 2-2 draw with Blackburn last season and he looks a nice price to get on the scoresheet against them again.

Rovers able to rack up the corner count

When these two shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Deepdale in September, there were nine yellow cards and two reds, so bookings should be assured.

But corners may be too and Blackburn are fancied to have at least six, given they are likely to play on the front foot with their supporters desperate for them to rediscover some form.

John Eustace’s side had seven corners in their 2-1 defeat at Bristol City last time out while they have had corner tallies of four, five, ten and eight in their last four home outings, reaching double figures in the 1-0 reverse to third-placed Burnley.

