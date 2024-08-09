Blackburn vs Derby Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate on the cards at Ewood Park

Our football betting expert offers his Blackburn v Derby predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship opener on Friday at 20:00.

The new Championship campaign gets underway on Friday with two games taking place and a tense affair is expected when Blackburn Rovers host Derby County at Ewood Park.

Rovers narrowly avoided the drop last season, surviving by just three points, while Derby earned automatic promotion from League One.

Blackburn vs Derby Betting Tips

Stalemate on the cards in Lancashire

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Blackburn will look to get the 2024/25 campaign underway in style on Friday.

John Eustace's side finished only three points above the drop zone last season and their chances of survival this year could depend largely on Sammie Szmodics' future.

The forward netted 27 goals to win the Championship Golden Boot last season, but it is unclear if he will play in Friday's opener and, even if he does, there's no guarantee he will be fully focused on the task at hand.

Blackburn scored 59 goals last season, but they have only netted more than one goal in one of their four pre-season matches this summer.

Upon their return to the Championship, Derby will aim to keep things tight and Paul Warne's side will certainly take a draw in their first game back in the second tier since 2022.

Derby only won two of their six pre-season matches and both teams would probably be happy to settle for a share of the spoils on the opening weekend.

Blackburn vs Derby Tip 1: Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Rams should keep it tight

Promotion campaigns are built on tight defences and Warne's Derby were the best team in League One at keeping the opposition at bay last season.

The Rams only conceded 37 goals in 46 games in the third tier and Warne has tried to improve that even further.

He has signed Ebou Adams on a permanent basis, as well as fellow midfielders Kenzo Goudmijn, Ben Osborn and David Ozoh.

Derby will hope to suffocate Blackburn in midfield and make life difficult for them and that should have a big impact on the scoreline.

With Blackburn waiting to see if Szmodics moves on and Derby usually so strong at the back, these two are unlikely to be firing on all cylinders in week one.

Blackburn vs Derby Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Collins to leave his mark

As a club Derby will feel they belong, at least, in the second tier, so Friday will give them a great opportunity to impress. Warne's players will be fired up on their travels and striker James Collins is no stranger to catching the referees' attention.

The Irishman picked up nine yellow cards and conceded 63 fouls last season and he will look to trouble Blackburn's defence from the outset.

At such an early stage of the season Collins has no need to worry about suspensions, so expect him to throw himself into challenges to try and help his side gain a positive result.

Blackburn vs Derby Tip 3: James Collins to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365