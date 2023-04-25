Blackburn vs Burnley Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of Championship clash

Goal brings you the latest Blackburn vs Burnley betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Wednesday's 20:00 Championship clash on Sky Sports

As Burnley aim to continue their impressive run in the Championship, and maintain their lead over Sheffield United, who could still win it, however unlikely.

Blackburn will be searching for points so they can further their efforts to secure a place in the playoffs, with four points separating 5th to 12th, things are incredibly close, and every point could be the difference in this seven way battle, as they sit 8th.

With the champions elect, going up against the still fighting Riversiders, who have not beaten Burnley in the last seven meetings.

Blackburn vs Burnley Betting Predictions:

Blackburn to Win @12/5 with bet365

Anass Zaroury 1.5+ Shots @4/6 with bet365

Over 4 cards in the match @5/6 with bet365

Blackburn could ruin Burnley’s party

Blackburn are desperately attempting to fight their way into the top six, so they can make the final two playoff berths, but with seven teams challenging for two spots, they'll need everything to go their way.

Seeing as it's crunch time now, expect Blackburn to turn up and give it everything against the supposed Champions. They could be liable to take their foot off the gas, considering their big lead at the top, Burnley also lost last week and this could be signs of them coasting to the finish.

Blackburn have one of the best home defensive records in the league, keeping a home clean sheet over 50% of the time. Alongside this, the lethal Burnley striker Nathan Tella is out with an injury, and firepower may be lacking on that side of the ball.

All of this could align and turn into what would prove to be a crucial win for Blackburn as they strive to secure a playoff berth.

Blackburn vs Burnley Bet 1: Blackburn to win @12/5

Zaroury to start in Tella absence

Burnley’s talismanic striker Nathan Tella is out with a hamstring injury, which means Kompany will have to turn to his other forwards in this game. But with Blackburns staunch home defensive records, just how impactful they’ll be no one knows.

Zaroury looks like a good replacement, scoring 11 goals this season. Yet if Blackburns stats are to be believed, he may not get many chances.

One can be certain he will try although, and this is why 1.5+ shots at 4/6 is great value. He doesn't have to hit the target and it can be blocked, all he has to do is pull that trigger, something he does on average 1.94 times a game anyway.

Zaroury could see this as his chance to bag a few goals before the end of the season, and even if he doesn’t it’s okay, so long as he makes those attempts, be these on or off target.

Blackburn vs Burnley Bet 2: Zaroury 1.5+ shots @4/6

Ref to be kept busy in East Lancs Derby

This clash of the east Lancashire biggest clubs, should prove to be a fiery and hard fought match up with both teams putting in tough performances.

With both teams averaging over two cards in their respective home and away games this year. This game is poised to see the yellow cards fly.

All of this buyed by the fact that the referee Tim Robinsion gives on average 4.26 cards per game this season. When refereeing each team he likes to give both of them over two cards each, alongside two red cards.

This is a derby game and there is a lot on the line for Blackburn here, so expect to see them firing on all cylinders, and Burnley coming out to match this. Be prepared for the book to be filled.

Blackburn vs Burnley Bet 3: Over 4 cards in the game @5/6