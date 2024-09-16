Birmingham vs Wrexham Predictions and Betting Tips: Title Chasers Tough to Split

Our football betting expert offers his Birmingham vs Wrexham predictions and betting tips, ahead of Monday’s League One clash at 20:00.

The Birmingham vs Wrexham clash could promise to be one of the matchups of the season, as the big-spending Blues host a Red Dragons living out their own fairy tale. Both sides are unbeaten to this point.

Birmingham vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Goals @19/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 11 Corners @4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 4 Cards @5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

These two have been in flying form right since the start of the season, and picking one to trump the other is difficult, what with both being unbeaten to this point, but there have been some stand-out options for us.

Clash of the Titans

Both of their side being backed by American millionaires has seen their squad strengthen ten-fold, as they sit as two of the best sides in League One, and if this adds up to anything it will be goals.

These have been core fixtures of both sides opening four or five games, as both sides have seen three, and the majority of their matches hit the over 2.5 line.

With star talent in both ranks, the League One Golden Boot winner, Alfie May, playing for the Blues and fan favourite Paul Mullin in red, neither is short on firepower.

It is worth remembering that Mullin also had time in higher leagues and was a proven goalscorer before his journey over to North Wales.

There is no true recent history between these two sides, and so head-to-head cannot be relied upon, but when two high-flying titans clash, goals are always expected.

Birmingham vs Wrexham Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals @19/20 with bet365

Little in the Air at St Andrews

Corners have been tough to come by at St Andrews recently, as Birmingham have consistently shut their opponents down, all whilst failing to rack up a tonne of set pieces themselves.

So much so that not a single game here has seen more than 10 corners, and one wouldn’t back this change against Wrexham.

Defensive acumen will be required from the Blues to keep the Welsh side out, and this will shut down their corner rate.

St Andrews hasn’t been a haven of corners of late, and one would expect this to continue.

Birmingham vs Wrexham Tip 2: Under 11 Corners @4/5 with bet365

Clean Clash at the Top

Whilst many expect these two to be right near the top, duking it out for the title, and whilst these clashes often produce fiery performances it is a tad too early in the term for that right now.

So expect the referee to have a quiet day this time around, particularly with these two having kept it so clean of late.

Neither side is averaging more than two cards a game, with the Blues seeing a mere one card per game so far.

With little true animosity between the sides, and both wanting to stay in the game as long as possible, neither side is set to do anything silly, and the cards should be kept in the pocket this Monday evening.

Birmingham vs Wrexham Tip 3: Under 4 Cards @5/4 with bet365