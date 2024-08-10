Birmingham vs Reading Predictions and Betting Tips: League One Gets into Full Swing

Our football betting expert offers his Birmingham vs Reading predictions and betting tips, as League One gets fully underway at 17:30 on Saturday.

Birmingham have put League One on notice, having spent more than the other 19 sides combined over the summer, as Tom Brady’s money seems to be transforming the club.

Their relegation from the Championship had been a long time coming, finishing near bottom for eight years in a row. Perhaps a trip down would be perfect for them as they begin their efforts to earn promotion against a lacking Reading side.

Birmingham vs Reading Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Birmingham to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @11/8 with bet365

Alfie May 1.5 Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Reading have already acclimated to League One football, having dropped down last term, and only managed a 15th-placed finish, yet with the turmoil surrounding the club this wasn’t all that terrible in the end.

Ex-Premier League and Championship adversaries now meet in League One, their falls echoing that of Sunderland and Portsmouth, as their attempt to claw their way back through the EFL starts this Saturday.

Blues and Royals

Meetings between these two have come thick and fast over the recent years and one fact has held across all of them this decade, both teams always score.

The two have met seven times since 2020, and every game, regardless of location, has seen both get on the scoresheet, and this line cannot be counted out.

Opening-day nerves and teething issues may well play into this as well, helping both score, as their defences perhaps aren’t the well-oiled machine they could be.

Of course, we also must take the Blues slew of signings into account, as this chopping and changing can often act to hamper a side, at least in the beginning, perhaps opening the door for the Royals to bag at least one.

Head-to-head records prove telling in the EFL, and an opening-day clash always has room for excitement, neither fact that should abandon us in this meeting.

Birmingham vs Reading Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Getting what they Paid for

Birmingham have brought in nine separate players, spending well over £10m, as they made their intentions clear to the rest for the third division, that they are splashing the cash in order to win.

Massive signings for the likes of Alfie May, has put the Blues squad in an excellent place for the whole season, and they will no doubt start out strong, with victory over Reading in their sights.

Two of the last three clashes between these two at St Andrew's have swung the Blues way, these being a mere year ago, still extremely relevant.

Goals will prove no issue either, with the both teams to score line firmly in play, we are already ⅔ of the way to the 2.5 goals option, and these two enjoy racking them.

Eight of their last ten contests have seen the over 2.5 line hit, and this is unlikely to fall apart here, on opening day, as the Blues need to lay down a landmark win.

Birmingham vs Reading Tip 2: Birmingham to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @11/8 with bet365

Alife bagging at St Andrew's

Alfie May was the best striker in League One last term, as his 23 league goals saw him earn the Golden Boot and a big-money move to Birmingham.

He will be expected to start and help carry them up the division, something he is no doubt relishing, as he will want to lay down the gauntlet this weekend.

Averaging 1.4 shots on target per game last season demonstrates his considerable eye for goal, and he will want to show his new club and fans what he is capable of in the league.

May has already bagged three in friendlies for the club, as his place in the starting XI looks assured and he has clearly brought his shooting boots with him from Charlton.

Birmingham vs Reading Tip 3: Alfie May 1.5 Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365