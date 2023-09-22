Birmingham vs QPR Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/3 Goalscorer in high-scoring Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Birmingham vs QPR predictions and betting tips, with valuable odds ahead of their Championship clash.

Queen’s Park Rangers stayed up narrowly last season but their struggles have continued in the Championship this time around, and they have lost four of their opening seven games and now face off against Birmingham City.

Birmingham v QPR Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Birmingham to win and both teams to score @ 10/3 with bet365

Jay Stansfield to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct a the time of publishing and subject to change.

The R’s are set to travel to Birmingham, who have had a positive start to life under their new owners and sit eighth in the league table, on Friday night.

High-scoring affair fancied

Birmingham have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship and will be hoping to get back on track against QPR.

However those losses came when down to ten men against Watford and when facing a highflying Preston side who are top of the table.

By contrast the R’s are 20th after losing four of their opening seven matches, conceding 12 goals in the process.

Three of their four away games this season have gone over 2.5 goals and the same is fancied when they visit Birmingham.

Three of the Blues’ last five matches in all competitions have seen three or more goals scored and on home soil they can ramp up the considerable pressure on this QPR team.

Birmingham v QPR Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Blues can win entertaining clash

Both teams have found the net in four of Birmingham’s last five games in all competitions and the same looks likely in this matchup.

QPR have managed to find the net in three of their four away trips this season but their defensive deficiencies have held them back.

After two fruitless away games, the Blues can get back to winning ways against Gareth Ainsworth’s men and record their fourth victory of the campaign.

However don’t write off the visitors getting on the scoresheet in what looks set to be an entertaining Friday night affair.

Birmingham v QPR Tip 2: Birmingham to win and both teams to score @ 10/3 with bet365

Stansfield to find the net

Birmingham have a number of attacking options but one of their most impressive forwards this season has been on-loan Fulham striker Jay Stansfield.

The 20-year-old has already netted three times in four games for the Blues and is likely to be given more minutes as a result.

Despite playing only the equivalent of three 90-minute games, the youngster has recorded the joint-most shots for John Eustace’s side and is averaging 4.24 shots per 90.

Stansfield netted nine times on loan at Exeter in League One last season but has taken this step up in levels in his stride. He could land on the scoresheet once more.

Birmingham v QPR Tip 3: Jay Stansfield to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365