Betzone Sign-Up Offer: Claim Free Football Bets in April 2025

The Betzone sign up offer gives new players £20 in free bets in April 2025, with a tonne of great football coming up this month.

Betzone Sign Up Offer £20 Free Bets: April 2025

Claim your Betzone Sign Up Offer

If you already have an account with Smarkets, feel free to check out our expert guide to the best free bets offers via our analysis of the UK’s best betting sites.

Claiming the Smarkets promo code - How to Get Involved

Betzone’s “Bet £10 Get £20” sign-up offer is among the market’s most straightforward deals. New bettors can sign-up with the online bookmaker, place a £10 qualifying wager, and receive £20 in free bets within minutes.

The advantageous sign-up offer is easy to redeem; follow our step-by-step guide to receive Betzone’s £20 free bet without hassle.

Visit the Betzone website using the link provided above. Click the ‘Join’ button in the top-right corner of the homepage. Complete the registration form with your full name, date of birth, email address, and contact details. Enter the promo code WELCOME10 when prompted during sign-up. Finish creating your account by setting a username and password. Deposit funds into your new Betzone account. Place a single £10 bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) or greater. Ensure the bet settles on the same day you place it. Make sure your bet is placed within 3 calendar days of registering Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive 4 x £5 Free Bets Use your Free Bets within 7 days of receiving them. Maximum winnings are capped at £250.

This Weekend’s Footballing Action with Betzone

After a weekend of contrasting emotions — Liverpool fans finally witnessed their team lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield for the first time in 35 years, while Nottingham Forest’s hopes of ending an equally long trophy drought were dashed by FA Cup semi-final heartbreak — attention now turns to season-defining European ties.

A tantalising week of semi-finals kicks off on Tuesday, as Arsenal hosts PSG. Few predicted the Gunners to dismantle the 15-time European champions so convincingly, but toppling the Parisians remains a stiff task.

PSG, unlike Madrid, who despite their stars have appeared incohesive this campaign, play with a style, swagger, and fluidity capable of disrupting the rhythm of any of Europe’s elite sides. In contrast, Arsenal have stuttered through their recent Premier League fixtures, and must rediscover their rhythm to edge the French champions.

Opportunities to reflect on Tuesday night’s drama will be limited; just 24 hours later, Barcelona hosts Inter Milan in the Champions League's other semi-final. Despite the Catalan side’s mesmerising ‘La Masia’ youngsters, the experience and strength of Milan’s veterans could prove troublesome.

On Thursday, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, two sides experiencing torrid seasons with persistent criticism of management and ownership ringing out, can take a step toward redemption.

Spurs host Bodo/Glimt, a Norwegian side from a municipality with fewer than 43,000 residents. In theory, the Premier League strugglers should be confident of building a lead to take into the second leg, but Tottenham have a habit of making life difficult for themselves.

Meanwhile, Manchester United travel to Europa League favourites Athletic Club. The Basque side are 4th in La Liga, and their home stadium will also host the tournament’s final.

United must show more conviction to keep their dreams of silverware, and subsequent qualification for the lucrative 2025-26 Champions League season, alive.

Analysing Betzone’s Offer - How Does it Compare?

Betzone, a platform which launched online in 2021 and has grown to become among the UK’s most reputable bookmakers, provides a generous “Bet £10 Get £20” sign-up offer.

The welcome promotion exceeds the value provided by several comparably nascent bookmakers. For example, ZetBet, which hit the market in 2022, offers a sign-up bonus £10 lower.

Nonetheless, Betzone’s £20 sign-up offer is surpassed in value by several of the industry’s heavy hitters; Betfred, William Hill, Coral, and talkSPORT BET provide opportunities to earn up to £50 in free bets.

Furthermore, Betzone has a plethora of stipulations that might feel limiting. The £20 free bet is split into 4 x £5 free bets: two designated for horse racing and the other two for bet builders.

Additionally, the £10 qualifying wager has minimum odds of 2.00, slightly higher than the industry’s average, and free bets have a tight 7-day expiration date.

Despite its drawbacks, Betzone’s sign-up promotion is beneficial, generous for a bookmaker of its size, and boasts a 200% stake-to-bonus ratio.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. Betzone Bet £10 Get £20 200% WELCOME10 2. ZetBet Bet £10 Get £10 100% No Code 3. talkSPORT BET Get up to £40 in Football Free Bets 200% No Code 4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% BETFRED50

18+ | New Customers Only | Promo Code: WELCOME10 | Place a single £10 bet within 3 calendar days of registration. Bet must settle on the same day of placement | Min odds Evens (2.00) | 4 x £5 Free Bets valid for 7 days | Max win £250 | T&Cs apply | Ends 30/04/25 | GB residents only | Gamble responsibly T&Cs Apply 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply 18+ New customers only. Opt in via mobile device, bet up to £40 (min. £20) on any football market at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly 18+. New customers only. Register with BETFRED50. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Top Betzone Existing Customer Offers

Although Betzone’s range of football-based offers for existing customers could be broader, the bookmaker does have a few exciting promotions worth checking out:

Price Boosts

The online sportsbook provides daily price boosts for several football competitions. Additionally, for the most highly anticipated Premier League and Champions League fixtures, Betzone offers price boosts on corner bets, time of goals, and goalscorer markets.

Best Odds Guaranteed

Unfortunately, ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ is unavailable on football markets, but the horse racing-specific promotion has substantial value.

It applies to UK and Irish racing from 10am on race day for singles and multiples, settling bets at the bigger SP if it exceeds the early price, with a £2,000 daily uplift limit and exclusions on special markets.

Betzone Review – Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons 200% stake-to-bonus ratio 7 day expiry window Low qualifying wager High minimum odds

Betzone’s sign-up offer has stipulations prospective claimants should consider. The generous £20 free bet is split into four £5 bets — two for horse racing and two for bet builders.

The sign-up offer’s qualifying wager contains minimum odds of 2.00, slightly above the industry standard of 1.50.

The 7-day expiry date represents an additional limitation, but with a week filled with Premier League and Champions League action ahead, bettors will easily find enticing football options.

Betzone’s football betting experience is commendable; odds are competitive, in-play options are plentiful, and available competitions are vast.

So, Betzone’s £20 sign-up promotion, £10 of which is eligible on football markets, is a cost-effective way for bettors to familiarise themselves with the reputable sportsbook.

More affordable initial punts elsewhere are few and far between – by the market’s standard, £10 is an insubstantial amount to earn a free bet twice its value.

Our Experience with Betzone

Betzone is arguably one of the most successful of the wave of online bookmakers which launched in the early 2020s.

The UK-based bookmaker emphasises smooth digital experiences to attract younger customers, something immediately apparent upon downloading their IOS app.

Loading times are minimal, football odds are easily accessible (and often advantageous), and the 3.5-star rated IOS platform displays relevant information logically.

Additionally, Betzone’s customer service team, contactable in-app or via their various social media pages, were responsive during my period of testing the bookmaker.

The sign-up offer–while not as lucrative as the market’s strongest promotions–provided me with substantial value. From a £10 qualifying punt I experienced returns exceeding the £50 mark.

Reviews online are mixed–criticisms regarding Betzone’s lack of football-based existing customer offers are justifiable–yet, in my experience, the platform is worth using.

Payment Methods

Before signing up for Betzone’s £20 sign-up offer, it’s worth noting the online bookmaker does not accept PayPal or e-wallet payments.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Visa Free £10 Instant Mastercard Free £10 Instant Bank Transfer Free £10 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Visa Free £10 2-5 Working Days Mastercard Free £10 2-5 Working Days Bank Transfer Free £10 2-3 Working Days

Betzone Summary

The UK-based online bookmaker advertises a generous £20 sign-up offer. Betzone’s offer is unlocked once a £10 qualifying wager with minimum odds of 2.00 is placed.

The £20 promotion is issued as 4 X £5 free bets – unfortunately for football fans uninterested in other sports, two are horse racing-specific.

However, Betzone’s football betting experience is enjoyable and meets the expectations of most bettors looking for a steady sportsbook. Odds, in-play options, and available markets are competitive with the industry’s biggest platforms.

As the bookmaker grows, improvements to its limited payment options and promotional offers for existing customers seem plausible.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10 Get £20 Qualifying Odds 1/1 2.00 Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 3.5 / 5 Payment Methods 3.5 / 5

Betzone Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is Betzone’s current sign-up offer for new customers?

Betzone is offering new customers a “Bet £10 Get £20” promotion, where placing a single £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.00 will earn you £20 in free bets, divided into four £5 tokens.

How do I claim the Betzone welcome bonus?

To claim Betzone’s welcome bonus, you must register on the Betzone website using the promo code WELCOME10, deposit funds, and place a £10 bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) within three days of signing up; your free bets will be credited once the qualifying wager settles.

Are there any restrictions on how I can use the free bets from Betzone?

Yes, the £20 bonus is split into four £5 free bets, with two designated specifically for horse racing and two for bet builder markets; all free bets must be used within 7 days of receipt and maximum winnings are capped at £250.

How does Betzone’s sign-up offer compare to other bookmakers?

While Betzone’s £20 free bet offer is generous compared to newer bookmakers like ZetBet, it falls short of the larger bonuses offered by bigger names like Betfred and William Hill, which can offer up to £50 in free bets.

What payment methods are accepted by Betzone for deposits and withdrawals?

Betzone accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Bank Transfer for both deposits and withdrawals, with no fees charged, but it does not support PayPal or other e-wallet services, and withdrawals typically take between 2 to 5 working days to process.