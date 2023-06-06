Betway Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide June 2023

Our betting expert takes you through his Betway review, offering in-depth analysis on all areas of their sportsbook in June 2023.

Introduction to Betway

Betway are one of the biggest names amongst sportsbooks and have slowly begun to make a name for themselves as one of the UK’s best betting sites in recent times.

They’ve an impressive online sportsbook, as well as a strong sign up offer and an excellent range of markets they rival many other bookmakers out there such as William Hill and Paddy Power.

Our betting expert is here to take you through his detailed Betway review, covering everything that their sportsbook has to offer, including the existing customer promotions they offer, payment methods and customer support, as well as everything in between.

Betway Sign Up Offer

Get your Betway bonus code

Betway gives its users the opportunity to earn £30 in free matched bets if your first accumulator loses, as well as 50 free spins, without the need for a promo code.

All you have to do to claim the full bonus is sign up for an account via their betting site or app, make a deposit of at least £5 and place a £30 bet on a 3+ leg football or horse racing accumulator at odds of 2/1 (3.0) or higher.

If this bet loses, you will get your £30 stake refunded as free bets, as well as 50 free spins to use on a range of their slots.

The spins come with a 50x wagering requirement, meaning any money you make from tese spins will need to be wagered 50 times before you’re able to withdraw.

This proves to be a strong welcome bonus, as it allows you to get your stake back up to £30 as a free bet if this bet loses, all without the need for a promo code.

This means that users won't accidentally miss out on the great offer by forgetting to enter any code during sign-up.

Betway Sports Markets

Betway’s sports markets give players an excellent variety and choice of sports to play on, from football and tennis to horse racing and esports, users will always be able to find what they're looking for.

Their football markets are particularly strong, allowing players to bet on tournaments and competitions from across the world, ranging from Europe's top five leagues and the Champions League to more obscure leagues.

Users can bet on a wide variety of football betting markets, with Betway providing users with some great in-play selections to bet on as well.

Markets such as goals, results, over/unders are all offered in abundance, with more game-specific markets also offered that cover the likes of corners and cards..

They don’t offer you the chance to bet on other, popular 90 minute player markets such as player/team shots on target, passes and tackles.

However they do offer a range of stats for a generous number of matches, covering helpful information about each team and their recent performances. This can help to inform players about their bets before they place them.

Betway also offers ‘Betway Boosts’ where bettors can see all of the odds boosts and enhancements that are being provided on that day's sporting action.

These allow users to bet on markets with competitive odds and special prices that many other bookmakers may not possess.

Outside of their football markets, their horse racing markets also prove to be strong, with these providing users with a number of opportunities to bet on all UK and Irish races, as well as some select ones from further afield.

These come with their own bet boosts and ‘best price guaranteed’ offers, with this allowing horse racing bettors to get another edge when betting on horses.

Betway Existing Customer Promotions

Betway provides both its new and existing customers with a fun free to play game that lets users test their football knowledge and earn free bets.

‘4 to Score’ Free Predictions Game

Betway gives players the opportunity to win up to £50,000 in cash by selecting the first goal scorer in four pre-selected games.

All users have to do is opt into the free-to-play game, with users then being presented with four matches, with you just then needing to pick the first goalscorer in all four matches.

If you get all four correct then you can win £50,000 cash with Betway, with this representing a fun and engaging way to win big with Betway’s sportsbook.

Free Bet Club

Betway also offers all customers the chance to earn free bets through their free bet club, with this giving users the chance to earn two £5 free bets each week.

All you have to do is place £25 on sports multiples or bet builders throughout the week, with your first £5 free bet then being paid out on Saturday, with the next £5 free bet then being paid on the following Monday.

This free bet club is a great offer for any and allows all users looking to earn free bets when playing with Betway.

Betway In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Players can bet on a wide selection of live sports with Betway, from football and cricket to tennis and darts, with a huge range of sports on offer for you to bet with in-play.

Their dedicated ‘Live Now’ section displays all the ongoing sports at that given moment alongside the most up-to-date odds available. These are updated seamlessly so players will always get the most up-to-date live prices.

Users can see all of the upcoming sporting events that they will be able to bet on in-play, with all of this being simple and easy to access, which is often crucial when betting in-play.

Their live streaming also offers users the ability to watch a wide variety of horse racing from around the world, with a £1 stake required to be able to tune in.

They unfortunately do not possess any other live streaming capabilities outside of horse racing, but they do possess an impressive live update interface.

This shows exactly what's going on in the match or event in real time, keeping players up to date as soon as something happens in each and every match.

Betway Desktop and App Interface

Betway boasts an easy-to-use and simple to navigate betting site and app that allows players to find the markets they are looking for quickly and easily.

Their homepage provides an excellent overview of all the major sporting events that day, including any live sports presently going on that players may want access to.

Their A-Z list of sports markets makes it easier than ever to locate the markets you’re looking to bet on.

Their promotions and offers are also easily accessible within both their site and betting app, allowing players to take advantage of all the offers they have available whenever they log on.

Their site can appear touch cramped and difficult to read at times, as well as some minor loading issues when attempting to delve into some of their markets.

This is quickly remedied however, as once players have used the app a couple of times and have gotten used to some of the quirks, these issues are quickly forgotten about.

Players can also quickly switch between fractional, decimal and American odds whenever they please, allowing users to use the odds format they’re most comfortable with.

Betway Security

Betway is heavily regulated by both the UK gambling commission and the Malta gaming authority. They are forced to operate fairly and act to protect their users' rights under threat of losing their betting licence.

They are legally obligated to protect their users' data and sensitive information under the threat of UK law.

Beyond this, they are affiliated with IBAS (Independent Betting Adjudication Service), a betting dispute body and Betway promise to abide by any decisions they make.

All of their services are protected by SSL encryption software. This acts to protect all personal information from the moment it’s entered into their site by hiding it from outside eyes through means of encryption.

Responsible Gambling with Betway

Responsible Gambling is incredibly important to Betway, protecting users in numerous ways from their deposit limits and session reminders. They allow players to limit their spending and playing time through controls on each within a certain period of time.

Betway also provides breaks and self exclusions that players can use to remove and stop themselves from accessing the betting platform, be this for a set amount of time or permanently.

They are also associated with a number of gambling charities that can be found below:

National Gambling Helpline - 0808 8020 133

GamCare

BeGambleAware

Gambling Therapy

National Gambling Treatment Service

Betway Payment Methods

Betway has a dedicated deposit and withdrawal system all located under the ‘Profile’ tab within their app and site, allowing players to manage their funds easily and efficiently.

All of the payment methods that are on offer with Betway can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £5 2-3 Working Days Skrill None £5 Immediate £5 24 Hours Paysafecard None £10 Immediate £10 24 Hours PayPal None £10 Immediate £5 24 Hours Neteller None £10 Immediate £5 24 Hours Bank Transfers None £25 2-10 Working Days £10 2-3 Working Days

Betway Customer Support

Operator Betway Phone Number N/A Email support@betway.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 8am - 12AM

Betway provides users with a dedicated set of help menus that are accessible via both their betting site and app, with these located at either the top of the page or under the ‘Profile’ tab.

Here you’ll be able to find a series of FAQs that users can use to try and answer any questions or queries they may have.

If none of these can provide the aid users are looking for, they can access their live chat function that is available from 8am to 12AM, with this allowing players to speak with a member of their customer support team regarding any queries they possess.

Betway, however, does not provide any helpline of any kind, however all of their other support methods should be enough to provide users with the help they require.

Betway Review

Betway proves to be a very strong option for bettors to use when betting on sports online in the UK.

Their sportsbook provides a variety of benefits for all players, with these ranging from their free-to-play games and welcome bonus to the sheer amount of markets on offer.

Their sign up offer gives players excellent value, allowing you to claim your stake back as a free bet from your first accumulator bet if it loses, alongside 50 free spins to use on their slots.

Their free-to-play game provides users with a fun and engaging way to cash, with their sports markets being very varied with competitive odds.

Their betting site and app provides players with a quick and easy to use online interface that allows users to bet quickly and efficiently.

Sadly, Betway struggles in some areas, having a limited amount of footballing markets, especially for bet builders, whilst their live streaming capabilities could also be improved going forward.

However, most of these issues are overshadowed by Betway’s exemplary performance in other areas, and with their sportsbook representing an excellent option for players to use when betting on sports online.