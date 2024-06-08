BetVictor Euro 2024 Offer: £40 in Free Bets for European Championships

BetVictor's Euro 2024 allows new players to claim £40 in free bets from a £10 stake to use on this summer's European Championships.

BetVictor are giving their players the chance to earn £40 in free bets thanks to their generous Euro 2024 welcome offer, with this available for all new customers.

How to Claim BetVictor's Euro 2024 Offer

BetVictor's offer is one of the best around when it comes to betting on the Euros this summer, with players just needing to stake £10 in order to claim £40 in free football bets.

The stake-to-bonus ratio of 400% is one of the strongest you'll come across amongst UK bookmakers, with players able to use these free bets on the huge variety of Euro 2024 markets BetVictor have to offer.

In order to claim BetVictor's offer, just follow the steps below:

Go to BetVictor’s site via the above link Hit the ‘Sign Up’ in green Enter in your name, phone number and date of birth Find your home address Input your email, and create a password Hit ‘Create Account’ at the bottom of that window Deposit £10, place this on any football market, with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher Once placed the £40 worth of free bets will be credited Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

Players also must note that the £40 worth of free bets are split into 4 x £10 free bet tokens, each specified for one area of football betting.

These are broken down as such:

£10 Acca Free Bet 2+ Legs

£10 Bet Builder Free Bet for Any Football Market

£10 In-Play Free Bet credited 24 hours after placing your bet

£10 Free Bet for any Sports Marked - credited 48h after placing your bet

This is one of the core benefits of the BetVictor sign-up offer, as it allows for bettors to explore new types and styles of betting that they may not have previously done so.

It also lends itself particularly well to the Euros as with 51 games, the opportunity to place accumulator and bet builders will be aplenty.

The value cannot be underestimated either, as this offer outstrips the likes of bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes, Sky Bet and Paddy Power, all of which boast offers that allow you to claim less than the £40 on offer with BetVictor.

BetVictor Existing Customer Promotions

BV Loyalty Club

With the BV Loyalty Club players are able to earn £25 in free bets every week. These are then eligible to be used on any of the upcoming football markets, including of course the Euros.

To qualify for their loyalty club, one simply has to enter the promotion via their ‘Offers’ page.

Once done rewards are earned by placing five x £5 bets on any sports at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more.

If this is all done within the Monday to Sunday period, by 11:50 GMT, then members of the club will be rewarded with a randomised free bet ranging between £1 and £25.

With nearly 51 games going on over the whole of the Euros, bettors will have plenty of time to make up the qualifying wagers, and with the tourney running for four weeks, multiple rewards could be earned from the BV Loyalty Club.

BetVictor Euro 2024 Offer FAQs

What is BetVictor’s promo code?

BetVictor do not have a promo code, and players will not require one in order to claim their impressive sign up offer, making it incredibly easy to get involved and claim your £40 in free bets.

When is the Euros?

The Euros kicks off on the 15th of June, with Germany hosting Scotland that Friday at 20:00.

The tournament will last 30 days and end on the 14th of July, when one nation will be crowned champion of Europe.

Do BetVictor have the Euros?

Yes, all Euros markets and games will be able to bet on with BetVictor. They will not however have any streaming available for the tournament.

Who is in England’s group?

Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia will join England in Group C. The Three Lions will face all three and are the present favourite to win their group and in turn the whole competition.