Bettors Must Be Wary Of ‘Bad Boys’ Arsenal Discipline Record

As the Gunners gear up for a pivotal Premier League clash against Liverpool, looming concerns about their discipline

and the absence of key defender William Saliba attract attention.

Mikel Arteta’s side has already surrendered seven points in matches where they finished with 10 men this season. A defeat on Sunday could see them fall seven points behind the Reds.

While Saliba's suspension is undeniably a setback, examining statistics and trends offers a comprehensive perspective on Arsenal’s challenges and potential betting strategies.

Premier League Outright Market Winner Odds Arsenal 5/2 (each way: places 1-2) Winner Withouth Manchester City Odds Arsenal 10/11 Liverpool Even Arsenal Outright Wins Odds FA Cup 7/1 Premier League & League Cup 14/1 Premier League & FA Cup 20/1 Premier League & Champions League 25/1 FA Cup & League Cup 40/1 To win a major trophy 5/6 Not to win a major trophy 5/6

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Can teams with frequent reds succeed?

Saliba's red card against Bournemouth, Arsenal’s third in just eight games this season, has heightened their reputation for indiscipline.

This puts them in a risky position, as only two teams—Chelsea in 2014/15 and Leicester the next season—have won the Premier League with three or more red cards in a season since 2012-13.

Historically, such disciplinary lapses have hindered title pursuits. For example, Manchester City, winners of six of the past seven leagues, have consistently kept their red card count low, never exceeding two per season during their championship runs.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has accumulated an alarming 18 red cards since Boxing Day 2019, five more than any other team during this period.

This raises the question: Is this due to a particular style of play or possibly stricter officiating toward Arsenal?

Notably, Arsenal's disciplinary record differs significantly between domestic and European competitions. In the Premier League, they average a red card nearly every ten games, whereas, in European play, it's once every 40 games.

They have already accrued more red cards this season than in the previous two Premier League campaigns combined. But do they truly deserve the "bad boys" label?

This season, both Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard were dismissed for kicking the ball away, suggesting that Arsenal isn't the only team struggling with discipline.

Arsenal, alongside Liverpool and Manchester City, ranks among the clubs with the least yellow cards this season, each with 18. This might surprise those who correlate them with disciplinary issues, highlighting a level of restraint and tactical discipline not evident from red card statistics alone.

Last season, Arsenal ranked 19th in yellow card standings (62, ten more than Manchester City), whereas Chelsea led with 105.

However, Arteta’s team, also missing Martin Ødegaard for significant stretches, is averaging less than 50% possession domestically—a significant drop from last season's 58.2%—and ranks only 12th in the number of passes exchanged.

These statistics might provide more insight than the red card numbers, highlighting Arsenal's occasional struggles to control games.

This could lead to less predictable outcomes for bettors compared to last season, when backing Arsenal at level stakes in the 1X2 market yielded a 6.7% return on investment.

The impact of Saliba's absence

William Saliba has unquestionably been a pillar in Arsenal's defence. His record is telling: in his first 65 appearances, Saliba contributed to 49 victories, achieving an impressive win rate of 75.4%.

His presence is closely linked to Arsenal's defensive stability, as evidenced by his role in securing 12 clean sheets in the first 27 games last season.

In his absence, Arsenal managed just two clean sheets in 11 matches.

The 2022-2023 campaign serves as a cautionary tale. Arsenal, leading the title race, faltered after Saliba's injury, dropping crucial points against West Ham and Southampton. This ultimately resulted in losing ground to their title rivals, Manchester City.

While bookmakers currently list Arsenal as third favourites to win the league, their chances heavily depend on how they handle the upcoming test against Liverpool.

Historical data suggests that indiscipline could undermine their title hopes, but past campaigns under Arsène Wenger demonstrate that overcoming such challenges, though difficult, is possible.

Under the Frenchman, the Gunners secured the Premier League title three times, enduring at least three red cards each season.

Remarkably, in the 2001-2002 campaign, Arsenal triumphed despite six dismissals. Overall, Wenger's tenure saw 78 send-offs across 828 league matches, averaging one red card every 10.61 games.