BetMGM Spain vs France Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for World Cup Semi-final

How to Claim BetMGM’s World Cup Offer

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook. Begin the account registration process. Provide your details, including email, phone number, and home address. Select a username and password. No bonus code is needed for this offer. Complete your account setup. Deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Once your bet settles, you’ll receive £40 in free bets. Free bets are issued as four £10 tokens. Each free bet must be used on horse racing, an accumulator, bet builders, and football bets. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire after seven days.

Spain vs France Preview

Spain and France are arguably the two greatest international teams of the 21st century. On Tuesday at 20:00, they meet in the World Cup semi-finals.

In 2010, Spain became just the third team in history to win consecutive European Championship and World Cup tournaments.

Having won the 2024 European Championships, they have the chance to become the first European nation to win two consecutive tournaments on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, France have reached more World Cup finals (3) than any other team since the turn of the millennium, but have only lifted the trophy once since their 1998 triumph.

Two of those final appearances, and the 2018 trophy win, occurred during the last two tournaments. In 2018, a 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe scored four times to help France lift the title.

In 2022, he was even more prolific, scoring seven goals, including a hat-trick in the final, but was unable to retain the trophy.

Having notched eight times at this tournament, Mbappe is tied with Lionel Messi at the top of both the 2026 and all-time goalscoring leaderboards.

Should Mbappe beat Spain and win his second World Cup title on Sunday, he’ll be dubbed the tournament’s greatest-ever player.

But it’s too early for Mbappe to dream about his legacy. Spain, despite scoring three fewer goals than France, have arguably been the most complete team at this summer’s World Cup.

They have conceded the fewest goals (1), had the highest possession per game (68.9%), and faced the hardest opposition (average of 12.7 in the FIFA Rankings) of any semi-finalist.

In 2024, Spain defeated France in the European Championships semi-final, thanks to a sublime goal from Lamine Yamal.

A year later, they faced each other in a Nations League semi-final, which Spain won 5-4, with Yamal scoring a brace.

With the two teams facing each other in three consecutive semi-finals, in the top three of the FIFA rankings, and geographically bordering each other, a modern rivalry is forming between the two nations.

This time around, France are priced by BetMGM as the favourites, with odds of 5/4 (2.25) available on Didier Deschamps' team to win inside 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Spain can be backed with the same sportsbook at 11/5 (3.20).

BetMGM’s Spain vs France Offer – How to Claim

BetMGM World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10 at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 football, 1 x £10 horse racing & 2 x £10 Bet Builders. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

+