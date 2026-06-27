BetMGM's England vs Panama Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for Three Lions clash

How to Claim BetMGM’s England vs Panama World Cup Offer

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook. Begin the account registration process. Provide your details, including email, phone number, and home address. Select a username and password. No bonus code is needed for this offer. Complete your account setup. Deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Once your bet settles, you’ll receive £40 in free bets. Free bets are issued as four £10 tokens. Each free bet must be used on horse racing, an accumulator, bet builders, and football bets. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire after seven days.

England vs Panama Preview

England must beat Panama in their final group stage game to guarantee they win Group L. Any World Cup-winning optimism sparked by England’s opening game 4-2 victory over Croatia was given a reality check after the Three Lions’ 0-0 draw with Ghana.

Despite a mixed start to the tournament, it would be a shock if England failed to beat Panama. Panama is 42nd in the FIFA World Rankings and has lost their two opening World Cup games against Ghana and Croatia, failing to score in both matches.

Not only have Panama not been scoring goals, but they’ve not been creating chances, either. The Central American nation has averaged 2.50 shots on goal per game, the 13th-lowest of any team at the World Cup.

During Panama’s most recent game against Croatia, they totalled an xG of 0.55. But, despite Panama’s offensive weaknesses, England cannot afford to take the game lightly.

Ghana’s underlying metrics were equally unimpressive heading into the second group game earlier this week. Yet, by sitting in a low-block, Ghana frustrated England and claimed a point, despite only creating an xG of 0.17 at the other end of the pitch.

As a result of Ghana’s defensive structure, England claimed a 79% share of the possession. But, with Harry Kane largely uninvolved, Noni Madueke ineffective, and Jude Bellingham unable to dictate the game, England registered just three shots on goal.

Given England attacked so effectively during their 4-2 victory over Croatia, taking 11 shots on target and accumulating an xG of 3.20, the lack of offensive cutting edge was surprising.

To beat Panama, a team that, despite losing both games, has only conceded twice at this summer’s tournament, England must rediscover the aggression, intensity, and intent that they displayed six days earlier.

With no major injury concerns, Tuchel is likely to start many of the players who featured during the 0-0 draw with Ghana. Manchester City full-back Nico O’Rielly may be the most likely candidate to return to the line-up, with Djed Spence being substituted off after 66 minutes on Tuesday night.

BetMGM offers odds of 2/15 (1.13) on England to win, while Panama are priced at 14/1 (15.00). Given England’s struggles against Ghana earlier this week, a 6/1 (7.00) wager on the game to end level may offer bettors value.

BetMGM’s England vs Panama Offer – How to Claim

BetMGM England Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10 at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 football, 1 x £10 horse racing & 2 x £10 Bet Builders. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

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