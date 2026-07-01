BetMGM's England vs DR Congo Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for Three Lions Round of 32 Clash

How to Claim BetMGM’s England vs DR Congo World Cup Offer

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook. Begin the account registration process. Provide your details, including email, phone number, and home address. Select a username and password. No bonus code is needed for this offer. Complete your account setup. Deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Once your bet settles, you’ll receive £40 in free bets. Free bets are issued as four £10 tokens. Each free bet must be used on horse racing, an accumulator, bet builders, and football bets. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire after seven days.

England vs DR Congo Preview

England faces DR Congo at 17:00 in the World Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday after a mixed, but ultimately productive, group stage.

Concerns were raised during England’s final two group games against Ghana and Panama, a period in which they went three halves without a goal.

Until the 62nd minute, England seemed poised for a nervy wait to determine whether they’d finish top or second of Group L.

Then, a sensational five-minute spell from Jude Bellingham, in which the 22-year-old opened the scoring with a header before expertly assisting Harry Kane shortly afterwards, all but confirmed England’s position as Group L leaders.

The Three Lions now face DR Congo, a defensively-orientated team that will frustrate England if they replicate their previous two performances.

Sebastien Desabre’s team picked up four points during the group stages, including an impressive 1-1 draw with Portugal.

Former Manchester United defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka featured in a 5-3-2 formation that Portugal’s attacking talents struggled to break down, taking two shots on goal from a 75% possession share.

At the other end of the pitch, Newcastle United’s Yoane Wissa scored in first-half stoppage time. The forward scored 19 goals during the 2024-2025 Premier League season and is undoubtedly DR Congo’s biggest threat, having scored on two additional occasions at this World Cup.

But England are yet to concede a goal to a team outside the top 20 FIFA rankings under Thomas Tuchel’s leadership. Despite the defensive concerns that were raised against Panama, England will not enter the Round of 32 tie fearing DR Congo’s attacking threat.

Instead, England must find a way to impose itself more efficiently than it did against Ghana and Panama, in which the Three Lions produced a combined xG of 2.69.

Relying on another moment of brilliance from Bellingham against DR Congo may paper over England’s creativity struggles and send Tuchel’s team to the Last 16, but it wouldn’t set a positive tone for the remainder of the tournament.

BetMGM prices an England win at 11/50 (1.22), while DR Congo can be backed to produce an iconic World Cup victory at 23/2 (12.50).

BetMGM’s England vs DR Congo Offer – How to Claim

BetMGM England Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10 at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 football, 1 x £10 horse racing & 2 x £10 Bet Builders. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

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