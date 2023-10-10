BetMGM Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide October 2023

Our betting expert brings you his extensive BetMGM review, as we cover all that the bookmaker has to offer in October 2023.

Introduction to BetMGM

BetMGM is one of the most established betting sites in the US and have recently made the decision to cross the pond in 2023 and offer their services in the UK, thus it shouldn’t be too long before they establish themselves as one of the best betting sites in the UK.

We’re here to take you through all that BetMGM’s sportsbook has to offer, providing an in-depth analysis of their features and why they’re definitely worth signing up with.

BetMGM Bonus Code

New customers to BetMGM are able to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 stake.

All users need to do is sign up, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher within three days of opening your account.

Once this bet has settled, players will receive four £10 free bet tokens, with these needing to be used on horse racing, football, a bet builder and an accumulator.

This is comfortably one of the best welcome offers around, with very few other bookmakers providing anywhere near the realm of £40 in free bets, with most offering somewhere between £20 and £30 in terms of bonus value.

It is worth noting, that if players already haver an account with BetUK, they are ineligible for the BetMGM sign up offer, due to their both being affiliated with LeoVegas.

BetMGM Sports Markets

BetMGM offers a wide range of sports markets, with this including their extremely popular football offerings.

Odds are provided for all of Europe’s top five leagues, the Premier League and the EFL, as well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

They offer a strong variety of football markets for these competitions, offering all of the regular options such as ‘Results’, ‘Goals Over/Unders’ and ‘Corners’ to name a few.

They also offer the extremely popular single-game bet-builder markets, covering markets such as player shots and shots on target, as well as cards and tackles.

BetMGM’s extensive market offerings also extends to horse racing, as they allows users to bet on meets from across the globe, including all of the UK, Irish and US events.

Given they’re a US bookmaker, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that they offer some of the best selections of US sports markets around, covering all of the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

On the whole, BetMGM offers an excellent range of sports betting markets to their users, with the markets offered for select US sports being second-to-none.

BetMGM Existing Customer Promotions

BetMGM provides their players with a set of rewards and promotions for them to make use of, all of which are available for both new and existing players, with these ranging from free bets and free-to-play games that allow users to win cash prizes.

Weekly £5 Free Bet

BetMGM rewards their customers with a weekly £5 free bet each week when they stake £20+ on football markets.

Users can earn this £5 by placing a £10 bet on any single game football bet builder and a £10 on a football accumulator with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

Upon the settlement of these two £10 bets, players will be credited with this £5 free bet, with you able to use this on any of their football markets.

Golden Goals

Players are given the opportunity to win up to £2M in cash, by simply predicting the scores of six different football matches with BetMGM’s free-to-play game.

All users need to do is predict the scores of six pre-selected football matches, with you winning a share of £2M if all six are predicted correctly.

Should no players manage to get all six right, the next best entry will receive up to £2,000 in cash.

If two or more players correctly get six scores correct, the £2M prize will be split evenly between the players, with the amount each player gets depending on how many players correctly guess these six games.

BetMGM In Play Betting and Live Streaming

BetMGM offers a very impressive in play betting section that allows users to bet on a huge range of live games every day.

This includes all of their football and horse racing markets, as well as a whole host of other sports, such as basketball, baseball and tennis.

Special in-play odds boosts are always worth keeping an eye out for as these can provide great potential value, with BetMGM offering these on a regular basis.

Their streaming services are also worth noting, as for football, they allow users to tune in to a range of competitions such as the MLS and Eredivise, as well as many more.

They also offer live streaming for other sports, covering the likes of tennis, European basketball and cricket to name a few.

The streams provided by BetMGM are quick loading and very high quality, with buffering or other issues very rare, as they provide an excellent platform for watching sports.

BetMGM Desktop and App Interface

BetMGM has an excellent desktop betting platform for their players to use, boasting well defined and easy to read sections that offer dedicated tabs and menus that players can use to navigate the various areas of their sportsbook.

All areas of the betting site can be accessed quickly with minimal loading times experienced, with this giving players the ability to access any part of their sportsbook in seconds.

Their sports betting options are all available via a handy drop-down list or via their homepage, with all of the day's biggest sporting events, as well as all of their promotions, available via their home page as well.

Their bookmaker app is live in the UK as of yet, however we can expect it to be very similar to the app that is currently live in the US, with the app itself set to launch in the UK later this year.

BetMGM Security

BetMGM has been one of the most trusted betting sites in the US for years and as such will bring this level of security and user protection with their UK equivalent.

BetMGM holds a licence from the UK Gambling Commission, which is a bidding document that forces them to protect their customer in every way possible under the threat of UK law.

As a US betting site, they hold a betting licence for all 21 states they operate in, all with major consumer protection rights in place.

They must adhere to all of these, including that of the UK now, thus providing one of the finest and most secure betting sites around that offers loads of different methods to protect user's information and sensitive details.

BetMGM Payment Options

BetMGM provides their players with the ability to quickly and safely manage their funds through their dedicated deposit and withdrawal menus. These hold a range of different payment methods that can be found below:

Method Fees Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £10 Immediate £10 2 Hours Ewallets (Skrill) None £10 Immediate £10 2 Hours PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 1-2 Working Days Apple Pay None £10 Immediate N/A N/A Bank Transfer None £10 Immediate £10 2 Hours

BetMGM Customer Service

Operator BetMGM Phone Number N/A Email support.en@bwin.com Live Chat? N/A Live Chat Hours N/A

BetMGM's customer support service starts with their help page, which contains a very detailed set of FAQs that is one of the best when compared to competitors.

This includes FAQs on a variety of issues from general betting and promotions to their payment methods.

They sadly do not provide any live chat or phone support options, however given they offer these services in the US, it shouldn't be long before they're available to users in the UK.

Although, players can access aid via their email regarding any questions or queries they may have.

BetMGM Review

BetMGM is steadily rising to become one of the best new betting sites in the UK and this is demonstrated by their excellent online betting platform.

They’ve one of the strongest sign up offers around, giving players £40 in free bets from a £10 stake.

This is much higher than what most other bookmakers provide, with most competitors allowing you to claim between £20 and £30 at sign-up.

Their sports markets provide players with a range of selections from all over the world, including a huge variety of football and horse racing markets.

Given they’re a US bookmaker, it’s unsurprising to hear that their US sports markets are also very strong, covering all of the big US sports whilst offering an excellent range of markets for all of these.

The customer service functions provided by BetMGM are also second to none, providing users with one of the best support systems out there.

On the whole, BetMGM is a truly excellent betting site and one that new users should definitely check out.