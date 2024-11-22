BetMGM's Golden Goals offer allows players to win £1,00,000 by correctly predicting six scores from this weekend's Premier League action.

What is BetMGM Golden Goals?

Golden Goals is BetMGM’s landmark free-to-play promotion that gives all players the chance to win up to £1 million cash by correctly predicting the scores of six football matches over the weekend.

Players don't need to spend any of their own cash to be in with a shot of winning anywhere from a free £5 bet all the way up to the £1,000,000 jackpot.

Six games are pre-selected for players and prizes are awarded corresponding to the number of correctly predicted scores, with these awarded as follows:

Correct Scores Prize 0-1 No Prize 2 £5 Free Bet 3 £10 Free Bet 4 £500 Cash 5 £5,000 Cash 6 £1 Million Jackpot

All of these fantastic prizes cost the customer absolutely nothing and with this offer available every single week, allowing players to keep trying their hand for the big jackpot.

If two or more players each get six scores correct then the jackpot will be shared evenly between them.

How to Play BetMGM’s Golden Goals

Entering and playing BetMGM’s Golden Goals game has never been simpler, with it taking players no more than a few minutes to get involved.

Simply follow the steps below in order to enter :

Head to BetMGM If you don’t have an account, create one via our BetMGM sign-up offer page Once logged in, head to ‘Golden Goals’ section via the tab on the homepage Enter your predictions for this week's six pre-selected matches Hit the 'Submit Predictions' button Prizes are awarded corresponding to how many correct scores you've predicted

This Week’s BetMGM Golden Goals Predictions

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - 2-1

Both clashes last term between these two ended 2-1. Forest have been on an impressive scoring run all season, scoring in all bar one. The Gunners need victory to get back on the title path and have scored bang on two in half of their home games this term.

Bournemouth vs Brighton - 2-1

The Cherries have scored two in back-to-back home games now, as Brighton have bagged in all bar three matches this term. A south coast derby normally brings goals on both sides of the ball, and with Bournemouth’s home record victory looks set to go their way.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 3-1

Palace have proven capable of scoring both whilst on the road, and against Villa of late. The Eagles bagged in 7 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings, scoring at least 1 in three of their five road games. At home, Villa are notable for putting three past lower table sides as well.

Manchester City vs Tottenham - 3-2

Goals are always a feature of these two clashes, particularly at the Etihad, with five or more scored in all of the last three. Both sides are capable of scoring but City’s need for a revenge win will prove too much for Spurs in this one.

Southampton vs Liverpool - 0-2

Clean sheet wins are the Reds' speciality this term, particularly against lower league sides, and the Saints are as low as they can go. Teams in the top six have left St Mary’s unscathed this term, and Liverpool will follow this trend, with two goals to boot.

Ipswich vs Manchester United 1-1

Ipswich’s victory over Spurs last time out will encourage them to go toe-to-toe with United in this one, who are an unknown quantity, courtesy of Ruben Amorim's appointment. Both have scored just once on numerous occasions this term, and look able to be relied upon again.

BetMGM’s Golden Goals Key Terms and Conditions

This promotion is entirely free-to-play, with bettors needing to spend absolutely nothing to enter however but they must have a funded account to do so.

It can only be played once a week and will refresh on Monday ahead of the weekend's matches. Predictions can be changed by players up until Saturday morning.

Prizes are given to players on Monday depending on the number of matches correctly predicted. If more than one person correctly predicts all six games, the £1m is shared out evenly between all the winners.

BetMGM's Golden Goals: How Does it Compare?

BetMGM's Golden Goals offer is one of the best out there, with the £1M jackpot that's on offer easily being one of the strongest in terms of existing customer offers amongst UK bookmakers.

When compared to offers of a similar ilk, BetMGM's shines given the similarity of the offers themselves, with their huge jackpot setting them apart from their competitors.

The likes of SkyBet and BetVictor offer jackpot amounts nowhere near the one that's on offer with BetMGM's Golden Goals, with users only able to win up to £250,000 and £50,000 with those offers respectively.

The game itself is also identical across these sites, with BetMGM's offer no harder to win than the likes of Sky's Super 6 or BetVictor Predictor.

Offer Jackpot Game Type No. Predictions Required BetMGM Golden Goals £1,000,000 Correct Score Predictor 6 Sky Bet Super 6 £250,000 Correct Score Predictor 6 BetVictor Predictor £50,000 Correct Score Predictor 6

BetMGM Golden Goals FAQs

Is Golden Goals free to play?

Yes, the BetMGM Golden Goals offer is entirely free to play for bettors, with players just needimg a funded account in order to be able to get involved.

What is the Golden Goals Jackpot?

The Golden Goals jackpot is £1 million. But this is only given to players who correctly predict all six scores over the weekend.

If more than one player does it then the jackpot is split evenly between them.

How do I predict football scores?

The best way to predict football matches is to study both sides' form, and the respective head-to-head meetings between the two, in order to get an idea of what may happen in the match.

However there is no surefire science to it, but that is what is great about these BetMGM’s Golden Goals, as it is free-to-play games, no harm, no foul.