BetMGM Euro 2024 Offer: Claim £40 in Free Bets For Germany 24’

Learn about the BetMGM Euro 2024 offer, letting our readers claim £40 in free bets ahead of the tournament starting on 14th of June.

BetMGM are bringing Goal readers one of the best sign up offers in the UK, and with the Euros right around the corner, there could never be a better time to get involved and claim a massive £40 in free bets.

How to Claim BetMGM’s Euro 2024 Offer

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

BetMGM are giving their new customers a massive £40 worth of free bets to play with, and with the biggest footballing tournament of the summer afoot, bettors will be able to kickstart their Euros the right way.

Simply:

Go to BetMGM via the link above Hit ‘Sign Up’ in the top right corner of the screen Enter in an email and create a password Input your full name, date of birth, phone number and home address Once done finalise this process Deposit £10 Place this on any sports market, with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher Once settled players will receive their £40 in free bets These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

Claiming this offer takes no more than a few minutes, and without the need for a promo code, any and all new customers will be able to claim this, none being ineligible by accidentally forgetting to enter the code upon account creation.

Beyond all of that the £40 in free bets is actively one of the largest sets available to be claimed with any bookmaker in the UK right now.

This surpasses the likes of Sky Bet, bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes, as such giving players some of the best value for money anywhere right now.

Once claimed the £40 comes as four separate £10 free bets all required to be used on a specialised market as such:

1 x £10 Acca Bet

1 x £10 Bet Builder Wager

1 x £10 Football Bet

1 x £10 Horse racing Bet

This specialisation makes the offer truly perfect for something like the Euros as well, helping bettors get directly involved with the matches going on over the course of the tournament.

With 51 games to choose from and for the first 12 days, at least three matches a day, sometimes four, players will have ample opportunity to craft both accumulators and bet builders, as well as utilise their generic football bet.

Players are not only set up incredibly well for the Euros with the BetMGM offer, but they are getting one of the best value-for-money deals around.

BetMGM Euro 2024 Offers and Promotions

Just in time for Euro 2024 BetMGM have dropped a few really handy promotions and offers for bettors to take advantage of heading into the tournament.

England Bet Builder Insurance

With England’s group game already set now, as they take on Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark in Group C, BetMGM are giving their players the chance to get the bet builder insurance on any and all of these meetings.

Players simply must craft a bet builder, with three or more legs and odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher, for one of England’s matches. These being:

Serbia vs England - Sunday 16th June 20:00

England vs Denmark - Thursday 20th June 17:00

England vs Slovenia - Tuesday 25th June 20:00

Once placed, should the bet builder fail by a single leg, then bettors can get their stake back, up to £5 as a free bet.

This is one that could end up proving extremely useful to players, as many of those in the UK will no doubt want to get involved with England's games, and a nice bit of insurance attached to these, is only a bonus.

BetMGM Acca Bonus

BetMGM also recently dropped their fantastic acca bonus promotion, where bettors can earn up to 200% extra profits on top of any winning accumulator bets.

Players simply must place a 3+ leg acca with each selection having odds of 3/10 (1.30) or higher. Once done, if it lands then players are eligible to receive extra winnings on top of any regular profits earned.

This will rise corresponding to the number of legs included in the wager, as such:

Number of Legs Boost 3 3% 4 5% 5 7% 6 10% 7 12% 8 15% 9 20% 10 25% 11 35% 12 45% 13 50% 14 60% 15 75% 16 100% 17 125% 18 150% 19 170% 20 200%

This could prove extremely valuable to bettors as well, what with nearly 51 games for players to choose from, the possibilities for accas are endless.

Whilst they may not all land, any that do could provide a serious profit boost for players when utilising the BetMGM acca bonus.

This Week's Euro 2024 Action with BetMGM

After tasting bitter disappointment at the last Euros, and having to sit with this taste in the mouth for three long years, England are back in action, hoping to right some wrong.

Friday kicks off with Germany hosting Scotland at 20:00. The Germans are hosting the whole tourney, and have a good record in home tournaments. Yet their golden generation has aged or moved on, leaving kids like Jamal Muisiala and Florian Wirtz to pick up the slack.

Hungary and Switzerland open Saturday’s slew of matches, clashing at 14:00. Both will be vying for that second qualification spot in Group A, as Germany should take the first, making this clash vitally important to both’s chances.

Group B’s action continues on Saturday, so-called the group of death with Spain, Croatia and Italy all vying for just two qualifying spots. Spain and Croatia meet at 17:00, in a meeting that could prove crucial for both.

The Italians will meet with Albania at 20:00 that day, as the lowest-ranked side in the tournament may be hoping to pull off an upset. This seems unlikely even though the defending champions don’t look up to their best right now.

Slovenia and Denmark will meet at 17:00, kicking off Group C, in what should prove a comfortable victory for the Danish. They strung together back-to-back wins coming into this tourney, yet, the Slovenians are unbeaten in their last five and could be staunch opponents.

Finally, the one we’ve all been waiting for, as England meet with Serbia outside of Essen. English fans will have been disappointed by their side showing against Iceland, yet they now have a chance to right these wrongs.

Many are still wondering who Southgate will choose to start though, with many injury rumours popping up surrounding the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. This is a major cause for concern for England fans, as an easy group sets them up to go deep.

BetMGM Euro 2024 Offer FAQs

What is the BetMGM bonus code?

New customers do not require a bonus code in order to claim their sign up offer.

This is perfect for prospective customers, as it means they cannot miss out on being able to get their £40 in free bets, by say accidentally forgetting to enter a promo code

When is the Euros?

The Euros starts on the 14th of June and runs until the 14th of July.

Germany are playing host, with England and France's early favourites out of the gate.

Can I play BetMGM in the UK?

Yes, the BetMGM sports betting site went live in the UK back in 2023 and have been moving from strength to strength since launching.

They of course have been gearing up for the Euros as well and have truly excellent options for bettors to pursue.

Who is favourite for the Euros?

England are the present favourite for the Euros, at around 3/1, with France coming in a close second at 4/1.