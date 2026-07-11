How to Claim BetMGM's England vs Norway Offer

Visit BetMGM using the promotional link Register a new BetMGM account Complete the verification process No BetMGM bonus code is required Deposit at least £10 Place a qualifying sports bet of £10 or more Your selection must be priced at Evens (2.00) or greater Once the qualifying bet has settled, you'll receive £40 in free bets The bonus is awarded as 2 x £10 Sports Free Bets and 2 x £10 Bet Builder Free Bets Free bets expire after seven days

England vs Norway Preview

It is fitting that England and Norway meet with a World Cup semi-final place on the line because the tournament's two most prolific strikers have become impossible to separate.

For years, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have been measured against one another. First it was Kane's failed move to Manchester City before Haaland arrived and transformed Pep Guardiola's side.

Now, after Kane's trophy-laden spell with Bayern Munich, the pair collide as leaders of nations dreaming of World Cup glory.

Kane arrives in Miami in exceptional form. England's captain has scored six goals during the tournament, including a decisive penalty against Mexico before helping eliminate DR Congo in the previous round. Saturday's appearance will also see him move into outright second for England appearances, behind only Peter Shilton, adding another milestone to an already remarkable international career.

Norway, meanwhile, continue to ride a wave of belief after producing one of the shocks of the tournament by eliminating five-time world champions Brazil.

Haaland scored both goals in that famous victory, taking his tally to seven for the competition, while goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland delivered one of the goalkeeping performances of the World Cup with a string of outstanding saves, including a penalty stop.

Ståle Solbakken's side has become much more than simply "the Haaland team". Martin Ødegaard controls games from midfield, while Patrick Berg, Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb provide creativity and pace around the Manchester City striker.

Yet there is little doubt Norway's fortunes still hinge heavily on whether Haaland finds the net.

England remain favourites despite injury concerns. Thomas Tuchel is expected to be without suspended defender Jarell Quansah, while Jordan Henderson remains sidelined through injury, although Reece James is pushing to return.

History also adds another fascinating layer. Every England versus Norway meeting inevitably recalls Bjørge Lillelien's unforgettable "your boys took a hell of a beating" commentary following Norway's famous 1981 victory.

More than four decades later, another memorable chapter is about to be written.

BetMGM makes England favourites to reach the semi-finals, but Norway's victory over Brazil has shown they are capable of upsetting any nation remaining in the competition. With Kane and Haaland both enjoying extraordinary tournaments, this quarter-final promises goals, drama and perhaps another iconic World Cup moment.

BetMGM's £40 England vs Norway Offer - Key Details

BetMGM Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 Free Bets (2 x £10 Sports Bets & 2 x £10 Bet Builders) Minimum Deposit £10 Minimum Qualifying Odds Evens (2.00) Bonus Code No code required Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit £10+, place a £10 sports bet at Evens (2.00) or greater. Bonus awarded after settlement. Free bets expire after seven days. 18+. GambleAware.org.

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