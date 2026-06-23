BetMGM England vs Ghana Offer: Score £40 in Free Bets for Three Lions World Cup clash

How to Claim BetMGM’s World Cup Offer

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook. Begin the account registration process. Provide your details, including email, phone number, and home address. Select a username and password. No bonus code is needed for this offer. Complete your account setup. Deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Once your bet settles, you’ll receive £40 in free bets. Free bets are issued as four £10 tokens. Each free bet must be used on horse racing, an accumulator, bet builders, and football bets. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire after seven days.

England vs Ghana Preview

England won their first World Cup game against a team in the top 15 of the FIFA World Rankings in 24 years during their Group L opener against Croatia. On Tuesday, they’ll face Ghana at 21:00 at the Boston Stadium, with many considering their World Cup-winning credentials.

The Three Lions were among the highest performers of match week one, scoring the tournament’s second-most goals, producing the third-most shots on target, and playing in a style almost uncharacteristic of the English national team.

While England scored six against Panama and Iran in the group stages of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments, those victories were not against elite-level opposition.

There was a willingness to attack and risk possession that was distinct from other major tournament matches against a team that had the quality to hurt them.

Harry Kane, who scored twice, and Jude Bellingham, who added a third, were among England’s highest performers. Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke’s pace and ability to stretch the pitch justified Tuchel’s decision to omit Cole Palmer and Phil Foden from his 26-man squad.

Ghana also have three points, having beaten Panama 1-0 in their opening game. To ensure that England tops the group, it’s unlikely that Tuchel will make wholesale changes to his team that beat Croatia.

Second-half substitute Bukayo Saka is unlikely to be risked to start the game; he continues to recover from an Achilles tendinitis issue, but may be introduced from the bench.

In another world, London-born Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo may have replaced Saka in the starting line-up.

Instead, he’ll be on the opposition team and is considered Ghana’s most prolific attacking threat, having won Man of the Match against Panama after a season in which he netted 17 times in the Premier League.

Beyond Semenyo, Ghana’s squad lacks elite-level talent. Inaki Williams, now 32, is another attacking threat, but the right winger is likely to start on the bench behind the Manchester City player.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey played 25 times in La Liga for Villarreal last season, but the defensive midfielder struggled throughout due to injuries.

It will be a tall order for Ghana to beat an England side that looked convincing in their opening match. BetMGM prices Ghana to win at 12/1 (13.00), while England can be backed at ⅙ (1.17).

BetMGM’s England vs Ghana Offer – How to Claim

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10 at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 football, 1 x £10 horse racing & 2 x £10 Bet Builders. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

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