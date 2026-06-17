How to Claim BetMGM's England vs Croatia Offer

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Visit BetMGM and register a new account Complete the registration form with your personal details Verify your account and finish the sign-up process Deposit a minimum of £10 Place a £10 sports bet at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) No bonus code is required Wait for your qualifying bet to settle Receive £40 in free bets The free bets are issued as four £10 free bet tokens Use the tokens on eligible football, horse racing, accumulator or bet builder markets Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

England vs Croatia Preview

England and Croatia have developed one of the most intriguing international rivalries of the modern era.

While England gained revenge with a 1-0 win at Euro 2020, many supporters still remember Croatia's dramatic 2-1 victory after extra time in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. Recent meetings have remained tight, with England winning three of the last five encounters.

This Group L clash takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and could have a major influence on who finishes top of the group ahead of Ghana and Panama. England arrive as favourites after an impressive qualification campaign and recent warm-up victories over New Zealand and Costa Rica.

Harry Kane remains the focal point in attack, while Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson give Thomas Tuchel plenty of quality through the middle.

There are a few fitness concerns for England. Bukayo Saka has been managing an Achilles issue, while John Stones and Reece James have both recovered from injury-disrupted club seasons. However, no players are currently listed as unavailable for the opening match.

Croatia continue to lean on their experienced midfield partnership of Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić. Zlatko Dalić's side defeated Slovenia 2-1 in their latest friendly but suffered defeats against Belgium and Brazil earlier this year.

Questions remain over whether their veteran core can maintain the intensity required against England's energetic pressing game.

Given the defensive quality on both sides and the importance of making a strong start, many expect a low-scoring contest. England's greater squad depth may prove decisive, but Croatia's tournament pedigree means they cannot be underestimated.

BetMGM's £40 England vs Croatia Offer - Key Details

BetMGM Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 in Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1/1 or greater. Qualifying bet must settle before free bets are awarded. Free bets issued as 4 x £10 tokens. Free bets expire after 7 days. 18+ GambleAware.org.

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