Betfred Spain vs France Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets for World Cup Semi-Final clash

How to Claim Betfred's France vs Spain Offer

Visit Betfred through the promotional link. Register a new Betfred account. Deposit £10 using a debit card. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more. Your qualifying bet must be at odds of at least Evens (2.0). The qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of registration. Once your bet settles, you'll receive £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Free bets are credited within 24 hours and expire after seven days. No bonus code is required.

France vs Spain Preview

Few international rivalries have carried as much quality in recent years as France against Spain. Tuesday's FIFA World Cup semi-final in Dallas reunites the sides after Spain eliminated Les Bleus at UEFA Euro 2024 and then defeated them again in last summer's dramatic UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Spain captain Rodri has insisted his side have "no fear" of facing Didier Deschamps' men again, although he expects a far tighter contest than last year's thrilling 5-4 victory.

France has quietly become one of the tournament's most complete teams. Kylian Mbappé continues to provide decisive moments in attack, while Ousmane Dembélé has rediscovered outstanding form during the knockout rounds.

Behind them, Mike Maignan has conceded just twice all tournament and has produced several crucial saves as France recorded three consecutive knockout clean sheets heading into the last four.

Spain, meanwhile, continues to impress with their balance between youth and experience. Rodri has steadily returned to peak fitness following his long injury lay-off, while Lamine Yamal looks increasingly influential after another outstanding tournament.

Luis de la Fuente also has enviable squad depth, with players such as Mikel Merino and Pedri making decisive contributions from the bench throughout the knockout stages.

There are no major suspension concerns for either side, although both managers are expected to field experienced starting line-ups for what promises to be a tactical battle. Recent meetings have largely favoured Spain, but France possesses the individual quality to punish even the smallest defensive lapse.

Betfred's £50 France vs Spain Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit with a debit card and place a £10+ bet at odds of 2.0 or greater within seven days. Free bets are credited after settlement and expire after seven days. Eligibility restrictions apply.

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