Betfred Spain vs Belgium Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for World Cup Quarter-Final Matchup

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Spain Vs Belgium Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Spain Vs Belgium Preview

Spain arrives at the World Cup quarter-final stage, where they’ll face Belgium tonight, having kept clean sheets in each of their five matches.

The 2010 winners, along with Argentina and England, are priced as the World Cup’s joint-second favourites to lift the trophy with odds of 9/2 (5.50).

However, tonight’s game against Belgium is more perplexing than it may have seemed before the tournament began.

Belgium were largely written off, with their ‘golden generation’ seemingly entering the twilight years of their career having never tasted international glory.

After a slow start to the group stages, in which Belgium drew with Iran and Egypt, Rudi Garcia’s team has won three consecutive matches, scoring 12 goals in the process.

In each of those games, Belgium have been overwhelmingly dominant, looking as impressive as they have in several years during their 4-1 victory over the U.S.

A midfield featuring Premier League standouts Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana and Leandro Trossard has been central to Belgium becoming one of the tournament's most creative sides.

While they don’t dominate possession, they take an average of 6.67 shots on target per game, the fourth-most of any team at the World Cup.

Given that Spain, whose strength has lain in its ability to keep clean sheets in each of its five matches, have not been an electric goal-scoring outfit, only scoring more than once on two occasions this tournament, it’s crucial that Luis de la Fuente’s team don’t concede.

Spain will not want to be dragged into a chaotic, high-scoring affair, with Belgium’s attack the more potent of the two.

Instead, having averaged 68.9% possession per game, the most of any team at the World Cup, Spain will attempt to slow the pace of the game down and pick their moments to test Thibaut Courtois.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper remains world-class, and Belgium may need to rely on the two-time Champions League winner at several points during the tie, whether that’s in regular time or during a penalty shoot-out.

Betfred prices Belgium at 9/2 (5.50) to win, while Spain can be backed at 8/13 (1.62). While the European Champions are clear favourites, there are many indications that Belgium may at least make it a competitive affair.

Betfred’s £50 Spain vs Belgium Offer - Key Details

Betfred Spain vs Belgium Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

+