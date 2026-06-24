Betfred Scotland vs Brazil Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for World Cup Group C clash

How to Claim Betfred's Scotland vs Brazil Offer

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Scotland vs Brazil Preview

Scotland's World Cup hopes remain very much alive despite Friday's narrow 1-0 defeat against Morocco. Steve Clarke's side were second best for large spells against the Atlas Lions but showed immense resilience, growing into the contest and pushing hard for an equaliser during a frantic finale.

The result leaves Scotland knowing that anything they can take from Brazil could prove crucial in the race for one of the best third-place qualification spots.

The encouraging aspect for Scotland supporters is the spirit shown by the squad. After being overwhelmed early by Morocco's technical quality, they refused to collapse and instead finished the stronger side. That fighting mentality could be vital against one of the tournament favourites.

There are fitness concerns for Clarke. Aaron Hickey remains a doubt after missing the Morocco defeat, while Scott McKenna continues to manage a calf problem. Lewis Ferguson also trained separately from the main group, although Kieran Tierney returned to training after suffering cramp.

Brazil arrive in Miami after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti. Matheus Cunha scored twice while Vinicius Junior continued his outstanding tournament with another goal and a second consecutive Man of the Match award. Carlo Ancelotti's side appear to be finding rhythm at exactly the right time.

The major talking point is Neymar's expected return. Ancelotti has confirmed that Brazil's all-time leading scorer should be available after recovering from a calf injury, adding even more quality to an already formidable attack.

However, Brazil may be without Raphinha after the winger suffered a hamstring issue during the win over Haiti.

Scotland's objective may be less about winning outright and more about avoiding a heavy defeat. If Clarke's side can reproduce the resilience shown against Morocco, they may yet secure the point, or goal difference, that keeps their World Cup dream alive.

Betfred's £50 Scotland vs Brazil Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit and bet £10 at 2.0+ odds within 7 days. Debit card deposits only. Free bets expire after 7 days. 18+ GambleAware.org

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