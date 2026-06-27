Betfred's England vs Panama Offer: Get 50/1 for Three Lions to win

How to Claim Betfred's England vs Panama 50/1 Offer

Visit Betfred and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Enter code ENG50 at sign-ip Make a qualifying deposit of £10 Place a £1 bet on England to beat Panama If England win you'll get £50 in free bet builder bets If England don't win you'll still get £20 in free bet builder bets Free Bets expire seven days after being credited to your account

England vs Panama Preview

England may currently lead Group L, but there is little room for complacency heading into their final group-stage match.

The Three Lions were expected to secure qualification against Ghana but were instead held to a frustrating 0-0 draw in Boston. Despite dominating possession with 78.8% of the ball and registering 19 shots, England failed to break through. Harry Kane missed a late opportunity, while Nico O'Reilly struck the woodwork as Thomas Tuchel's side were forced to settle for a point.

That result leaves England on four points. While avoiding defeat would likely be enough to progress, a draw would leave qualification and top spot dependent on the outcome of the match between Croatia and Ghana. Victory remains the only way for England to guarantee first place in the group.

Panama, meanwhile, arrive already eliminated following consecutive defeats. Thomas Christiansen's side impressed defensively against Croatia and were unfortunate not to score when Jose Luis Rodriguez's header clipped the crossbar. However, they have now failed to find the net in either of their World Cup matches and sit bottom of the standings with zero points.

The nations famously met at the 2018 World Cup when England recorded a convincing 6-1 victory, with Kane scoring a hat-trick. While Panama will be desperate to end their tournament with a memorable result, the gap in quality remains significant.

England are expected to rotate selectively, although Marc Guéhi could keep his place after an impressive display against Ghana, while Bukayo Saka may push for a starting role after making an impact from the bench. Panama have no major suspension concerns but continue to search for their first goal at the tournament.

Betfred's 50/1 England vs Panama Offer - Key Details

Betfred's England Offer 50/1 for England to win Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Terms and Conditions “New customers only. Reg with ENG50 by 22:00 27/06/26. Deposit via Debit Card & bet £1 Pre-Match on England to win vs Panama. 50/1 paid out at max £50 in Bet Builder Free Bets, if England lose or draw you will recieve £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Credited within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility,payment exclusions & T&Cs Apply. “



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