Betfred's England vs Mexico Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for Three Lions Round of 16 Match

How to Claim Betfred's Mexico vs England Offer

Visit Betfred and register a new account Complete the registration process and verify your details Deposit at least £10 using a qualifying debit card payment method Place your first sportsbook bet of £10 or more Your qualifying bet must be at minimum odds of Evens (2.0) No promo code is required Once your qualifying bet settles, you'll receive £50 in Free Bets within 24 hours The bonus includes £30 in sportsbook free bets and £20 in Bet Builder free bets Free Bets expire after seven days, and stakes are not returned with winnings

Mexico vs England Preview

A place in the World Cup quarter-finals is on the line as tournament co-hosts Mexico welcome England to the Estadio Azteca in one of the most anticipated ties of the Round of 16.

Mexico have been among the tournament's most impressive sides so far. Javier Aguirre's team have won all four matches, scored eight goals and is yet to concede, with the atmosphere inside the Azteca becoming a major advantage.

Their latest victory saw Julian Quiñones continue his outstanding tournament, scoring against Ecuador before setting up Raúl Jiménez in a composed 2-0 win that underlined Mexico's confidence and attacking quality.

England's route has been far less comfortable. Thomas Tuchel's side needed two late Harry Kane goals to overturn a stubborn DR Congo side after falling behind in Atlanta.

Kane once again proved decisive, while substitute Anthony Gordon transformed the game with two assists after coming off the bench. Bukayo Saka also made a positive impact and could return to the starting XI after England's sluggish display.

Jude Bellingham remains central to England's hopes but enters the match one booking away from suspension, something Tuchel will need to manage carefully. Defensively, England may also consider changes after Ezri Konsa endured a difficult afternoon against DR Congo.

Recent meetings between the nations have been rare at major tournaments, adding further intrigue to what promises to be a memorable occasion.

Betfred makes England slight favourites to progress despite Mexico's perfect start, although playing at altitude in front of a passionate home crowd gives El Tri every reason to believe they can continue their remarkable run.

With Brazil or Norway awaiting the winners in the quarter-finals, the stakes could hardly be higher.

Betfred's £50 Mexico vs England Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 in Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms & Conditions New UK & Gibraltar customers only. Deposit and stake £10 on your first sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 2.0. Receive £30 in sportsbook free bets and £20 in Bet Builder free bets within 24 hours of settlement. Free bets expire after seven days. Full terms and conditions apply.

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