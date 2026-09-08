Betfred Promo Code: Get £50 in UCL Free Bets for Porto vs Man City

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Porto vs Manchester City Offer

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Porto vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City’s opening-night Champions League trip to reigning Liga Portugal champions Porto may be more challenging than it initially appears.

After winning the title last season, Porto have won their opening five games of the 2026-27 Liga Portugal campaign, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once.

The northern Portugal outfit is managed by one of Europe's most exciting young managers: Francesco Fariol.

At 37, Fariol has already impressed during managerial spells at Nice, Ajax, and Porto.

His teams play a possession-oriented style of football, while remaining defensively strong, conceding just 122 goals in his last 151 matches in the dugout.

However, Fariol takes charge of his first Champions League match this evening, and few tasks are greater than keeping Manchester City’s Erling Haaland quiet.

The towering Norwegian striker has already scored three goals this season, and has scored 57 goals in his 58 career Champions League appearances.

City’s goalscoring threat extends beyond Haaland, with Rayan Cherki among four players to score in Maresca’s first three Premier League matches.

Like Porto, City have a 100% league record this season. The Manchester outfit typically start European campaigns just as strongly, winning on the opening night in six out of the last seven seasons.

Porto, by contrast, have won just two of their last 16 matches against English opposition, and are winless in their previous four matches against City.

However, given Porto’s strong form under Fariol, tonight's Champions League tie represents a good opportunity for the Portuguese club to rewrite their recent history.

Liga Portugal teams are capable of beating City; in 2024-25, Sporting CP beat the then-Premier League champions 4-1.

But Porto must navigate a lengthy injury list, including Vasco Sousa, Oskar Pietuszewski, and Gabriel Mec.

Meanwhile, City will be without the injured duo Jeremy Doku and Nico O’Reily, but will enter the match as the favourites.

Betfred offers odds of 7/10 (1.70) on Manchester City to win, while Porto can be backed at 18/5 (4.60).

Betfred’s £50 Porto vs Manchester City Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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