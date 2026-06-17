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England vs Croatia Preview

England and Croatia have developed a fascinating World Cup history over the past two decades, and they renew acquaintances once again as both nations begin their 2026 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel appears close to settling on his starting XI after England's comfortable 3-0 warm-up victory over Costa Rica. Reports suggest Jude Bellingham is set to start in the number 10 role ahead of Morgan Rogers, with the Real Madrid star expected to be one of England's key creative outlets throughout the tournament. Marc Guehi may miss out on the opening lineup, but England otherwise appear to have a strong squad available.

England will start as favourites thanks to the depth of talent available across the pitch. Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Harry Kane give Tuchel an attack capable of troubling any defence in the competition.

Croatia, however, remain one of international football's most reliable tournament teams. Finalists in 2018 and third-place finishers in 2022, they arrive with genuine belief that another deep run is possible. Veteran captain Luka Modric is preparing for what is likely to be his fifth and final World Cup, while coach Zlatko Dalic continues to oversee one of the most consistent national teams in Europe.

One player attracting significant attention is Tottenham-owned centre-back Luka Vuskovic. The 19-year-old enjoyed an outstanding loan spell with Hamburg, earning Bundesliga Team of the Year recognition while also scoring six goals from defence. The World Cup could provide the perfect stage for his global breakthrough.

Croatia's recent qualifying campaign was outstanding, producing seven wins and one draw while conceding only four goals. That defensive resilience means England are unlikely to have things all their own way.

Bookmakers currently make England favourites to open with a victory, but Croatia's tournament pedigree means this looks far from a straightforward assignment. Opening matches often bring nerves and caution, creating the potential for a closely contested encounter.

Betfred's £50 England vs Croatia Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply Full T&Cs

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